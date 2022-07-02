Despite what your kids tell you, they indeed can have too many toys. According to a survey, the majority of kids play only up to 10 toys out of their whole collection. That’s less than the number of toys Andy circulates in Toy Story.

When they somehow unleash their power and convince you to buy a new toy, present them with a challenge instead: encourage them to make their own toys. The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle packs a mini 3D printer and materials your young ones need to build virtually any toy their imagination can conjure. From today until July 5th, you can get an extra 20 percent discount on it with the code JULY20.

Designed as an easy-to-use, child-friendly 3D printer, the ToyBox is basically a toy that can make toys. It empowers both kids and adults alike to design and print their very own toys, but it also has its own massive, ever-expanding catalog where users can choose various designs.

It can be controlled with simple one-touch functions and unlike most 3D printers, you don’t need to whip out a knife to remove the prints. You’re free to create and upload your own designs, or you can simply select from the available collection to start printing and playing.

On top of the printer itself, the bundle includes eight colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food, which is good for making 100 to 300 toys. And thanks to ToyBox’s partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, you can print items based on DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Friends, Seinfeld, and classic movies such as Polar Express and Elf.

“This is the best gift that I got for my family. We love the ability to use our imagination for what we can create. The possibilities are endless,” says one happy customer.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle normally retails for $469, but you can get it on sale for $279.99 with the code JULY20.

Prices subject to change.