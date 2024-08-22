Want to talk to aliens? NASA trains astronauts with this app

It doesn’t have Klingon, but it does have 25 real-world languages.

Posted on Aug 22, 2024 7:00 AM EDT

An advert for Rosetta Stone
We’re about to blow your mind. If you don’t believe in aliens, try explaining this: Why would NASA, a space agency, have any use for a language-learning app if not to communicate with extraterrestrial life? It’s true: The agency uses Rosetta Stone, an app you can get here for a better price than anywhere else.

Whether you’re hoping to brush up on your Spanish or maybe even learn Klingon (you know, just in case), you can’t go wrong with the app used by NASA. Get a Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription for $179.99 (reg. $399) while a 54% discount is live.

Speak as well as a rocket scientist at NASA

Disclaimer: There are no actual alien languages on Rosetta Stone. But there are 25 real ones that you can switch between at any time: French, Italian, German, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and more.

You’ll learn a new language online, just like an astronaut, starting with word-and-picture matching exercises and working up to interactive lessons. While everything may seem quite simple at first, you’re building foundational skills that will soon get far more complex.

That’s when the practice conversations come in. You’ll read, listen to, and understand simple exchanges like friends talking about the weather or ordering at a restaurant, so you can see your new skills being applied in a real-world (or otherworldly?) context.

If you want to try your hand (or, rather, your tongue) at practicing your speaking skills, Rosetta Stone will let you know if you’re on the right track or if you need to improve your pronunciation. This AI-powered technology analyzes the words you say 100 times per second.

Ready to speak like an astronaut? Don’t miss this limited-time offer on the Rosetta Stone language-learning app, now $179.99 (reg. $399).

