We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

TL;DR: If you’re interested in cyber security and IT, this complete cyber security developer and IT skills course pack can give you foundational knowledge, certification test prep, and more for only $47.99.

Cyber security goes far beyond creating strong passwords for your email, bank account, and smartphone. There are entire fields of professionals who specialize in keeping various online information secure, and you might be interested in becoming one of them.

Study the basics of cybersecurity and IT, prepare for industry certification tests, and work toward your career goals. Enroll in lifetime access to these 26 self-paced courses for the best price on the web, just $47.99 (reg. $7,774) with coupon SECURITY40. You’ll have to act fast, though, since this deal only lasts through April 11.

For new and current professionals

Whether you’re new to the IT field or a current professional, these courses have something to offer. Start with fundamentals in Cisco, Microsoft, Linux, Python, CompTIA, and more to get a broad understanding of common software and certifications in the field. Choose which courses to complete based on your goals, or study the whole set.

Take advantage of courses like CompTIA CySA+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Pentest+, and more to prepare yourself for certification tests. Learn about topics like penetration testing, mobile and cloud security solutions, security analysis, system hacking, and vulnerability discovery. Earning certifications in these areas could help you stand out amongst the competition in the field.

The cybersecurity and IT fields do not always require a college degree. About a quarter of current IT professionals in the nation do not have a bachelor’s degree or higher. The field is full of opportunities, and this bundle can help prepare you for success.

Interactive learning from experts

Courses were created by professionals at iCollege, who partnered with ITproTv to create a fun and interactive learning environment. Watch and learn through over 400 hours of talk-show format video training from your mobile or desktop device.

Lifetime access grants you all the time you need to work through the course material and reference it for the rest of your life. This bundle might be the key to launching a new career and future for yourself.

Become a cybersecurity and IT expert when you grab the Complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer & IT Skills Bundle now for just $47.99 (reg. $7,774) with coupon SECURITY40. This deal ends April 11 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.