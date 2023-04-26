We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Moms might be some of the hardest people to shop for. You likely want to get her something nice, but also something she will actually use. If your mom is an experienced traveler who loves to engage with other communities, these translation earbuds may be an excellent Mother’s Day gift.

The Mymanu CLIK S wireless earbuds translate conversations in real-time from speech to text or text to speech. Get them now for just $109.97 (reg. $157) through May 14. Order by May 3 to get them by Mother’s Day.

Break down language barriers

These CES-featured earbuds pair with the MyJuno translation app on your smartphone to become a personal interpreter. When you don’t speak the local language but want to ask for directions, just type a question into your smartphone. The app translates your text to speech in any of over 37 languages and repeats it out loud. When they answer your question, the earbuds listen to their speech and translate it back into English.

As you interact with a new language, the app’s phrasebook and dictionary save commonly used phrases. Regular use of these earbuds could even lead to some language learning.

The earbuds hold a substantial charge, so you can worry less about their battery life when interacting with locals. The case itself can hold up to 30 hours of use, and the earbuds can provide up to 10 hours of use at a single time.

A versatile, practical gift

The Mymanu CLIK S earbuds also function as normal wireless earbuds. Mom can listen to music with HD sound, answer calls, and receive texts and notifications. They might become her next travel essential or tech she can’t leave the house without.

Gift mom the experience of interacting with new people and cultures. Grab a pair of the Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds now for just $109.97 (reg. $157) through May 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST, no coupon needed. Be sure to order by May 3 for them to arrive in time for Mother’s Day.

