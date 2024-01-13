We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Take on the new year with the innovative 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand Hub, which combines the features of a laptop stand, ergonomic adjustment, and a USB-C hub, offering both comfort and convenience. This highly-rated device, featured in CES, the yearly trade show showcasing some of the most influential tech advances worldwide, is also on sale through Jan. 14.

Designed with versatility in mind, the CASA Hub Stand Pro stands out with its simple attachment and detachment design, allowing it to function as part of the stand or as a separate device for travel connectivity. The adjustable stand offers a maximum elevation angle of 180 degrees and a 360-degree horizontal rotation, enabling users to find their preferred viewing position easily and providing endless possibilities for usage.

The CASA Hub Stand Pro’s sleek, lightweight, all-aluminum design, adorned with premium craftsmanship, enhances the daily usage experience and brings dependable long-term use. To ensure stability and safety, the stand is equipped with extended silicone rubber pads on its surface and bottom, which make it anti-slip while working or streaming. With numerous perforations, the stand advocates for better heat dissipation and reduced weight.

Regarding connectivity, the CASA Hub Stand Pro supports 4K@60Hz resolution and HDCP 2.2 encoding, ideal for streaming from platforms like Netflix and Apple TV, and is compatible with macOS, iPadOS, Windows OS, and Chromebook OS. It also includes a variety of ports—a USB-C Host, a USB-C PD for Power Delivery Pass-Through charging up to 100W, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 port, bringing plenty of options for all your devices.

Upgrade your everyday workstation with this 6-in-1 power stand and start the year right.

