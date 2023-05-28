We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor is a real-life Photoshop eyedropper tool to help you with your home and design projects. It’s on sale for only $59.97 until May 31.

The season of deep cleaning every nook and cranny of your home is at its last lap, and before you know it, summer is here to usher in the season of renovating. If tackling a massive repainting project is on your to-do list, consider picking up the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor to help you find the perfect shade.

Deciding on the color to paint your walls can be both parts stressful and overwhelming. But the Nix Mini 2 makes the process less laborious by letting you scan nearly any surface and match it with a paint color you can purchase for your home. You can get it for only $59.97 (reg. $99) during our Memorial Day sale—no coupon needed. But act fast since this deal ends May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Want to copy the wall colors of the cafe across your office? How about the accent wall you found straight from a magazine? This Bluetooth-powered tool can tell you how to replicate the exact color with just a quick scan. With its massive library of over 100,000 brand-name paint colors, it delivers your preferred hue in its equivalent sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB values or the precise color matches from brands you already know and love, including Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams.

Take it from one verified buyer, who wrote, “Very effective—tested on known painted interior wall. And the app is very easy to use. Definitely recommend for DIY.” Now, all you need to do is let the Nix Mini 2 do its thing and then head to the store and buy the corresponding paint.

If you’re doing a full-blown home renovation, the accompanying app can help you create, save, and organize color palettes to speed things up. This way, you’ll always have a reference when you’re stuck choosing between furniture options. You can also share colors and palettes with your family and friends via social media or email for easy collaboration.

The Nix Mini 2 already comes precalibrated, so there’s no need to fuss with any setup. It also works with just about any surface, including vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and more.

Simplify your DIY, decorating, or home renovation projects.

Grab the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor now for just $59.97 (reg. $99). This deal ends May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.