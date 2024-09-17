My dog chased a squirrel and came back a hot mess … thank god I had this

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Let’s get one thing straight: I’m a responsible dog owner. I always keep Jax on a leash when we’re hiking, but that didn’t matter when he saw a squirrel the other day. If you’re a fellow dog parent, you can understand how the leash slipped from my hand (after I fell to the ground). *Sigh.*

I hollered for Jax, and he came running back a minute later. He had an evil look in his eye, a bloody nose, another cut on his foot, and he was covered in cockleburs. I felt awful that I had let him slip away, but I remembered that I packed this first-aid kit for dogs (only $19.99).

Squirrel: 1, My dog: 0 … This kit evened the score

The first thing I did was get a tight hold on that leash. He was not getting away again. Then, I opened the kit, slipped on the gloves, and got to work cleaning up my fur baby.

I used the antiseptic towelettes to clean up his paw and nose. Since I wasn’t sure if they were bites or scratches from the squirrel or just damage from the chaos of the chase, I made a mental note to schedule him a rabies booster on the way home. It’s never good to take a chance with stuff like that.

Once the blood was cleaned, I added some antibiotic ointment and bandaged his foot up. I did my best with his nose but figured he wouldn’t let a bandage stick there anyway (and I was right).

As for the cockleburs, the tweezers came in handy. I didn’t want them to get stuck into the fabric of my car seats and have twice as much mess to clean up after we got home.

Jax seemed pretty pleased with himself by the time I was done, and now he’s back to causing just as much chaos as ever. That’s exactly why I ordered another kit in case this whole thing (or something worse) happens again.

