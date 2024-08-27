Microsoft Office who? Here’s a $20 dupe for five computers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Is Microsoft Office overrated? While more than a billion people use apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, that doesn’t mean they’re the best options out there. And they certainly aren’t the most affordable.

Check Amazon right now—you won’t find a Microsoft Office lifetime license for under $100, which is only for one computer! That’s an outrageous price just to type some documents and make slideshows. Instead, try Ashampoo Office 9. It’s a Microsoft Office alternative that’s just $19.99 (reg. $99) for five PC downloads.

Get the cheaper version of what you need

Ashampoo Office 9 isn’t an exact dupe for Microsoft Office, but it’s pretty darn close. When you first open the apps, you might think we gave you the wrong download because they look that similar inside.

But most importantly, instead of Microsoft’s complete app suite, you only get apps for word processing, spreadsheets, and slides. Each app is fully featured and compatible with Office files and Windows 11.

Write (similar to Microsoft Word)

This is the word processor you’ll use when you need to bang out a sales report or essay without paying a steep price to Microsoft. But don’t get things twisted—Ashampoo still has auto-correct and spell check, just like Word.

You can also look at two documents side-by-side when you’re writing research papers or studying, view documents in a book layout if you’re a novelist, and edit multiple text sections simultaneously by holding down the Ctrl key.

Calculate (similar to Microsoft Excel)

No surprises here—Calculate is exactly what you’ll expect to find as a dupe of Excel, including the famous Formulas tab. Except Ashampoo can also import and export SQLite databases within your spreadsheets, which Excel cannot do.

Present (similar to Microsoft PowerPoint)

When you have to put together a slideshow, head to Present. You’ll find PowerPoint-compatible slide transitions so you can easily convert to PPTX formats without having to reformat anything. You can also create your presentation in fullscreen mode without any distractions.

If you need an affordable office suite for Windows, Ashampoo Office 9 is an excellent contender at $19.99 (reg. $99) for five of your devices.

