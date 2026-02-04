Marine biologists discover 28 new deep sea species—and an old VHS tape

The marine biologists of the Schmidt Ocean Institute are a busy bunch. Over the last few years, scientists aboard the research vessel Falkor (too) have spotted rare Antarctic squid, discovered multiple octopus near Costa Rica, and even cataloged over 100 potential new species off the coast of Chile.
To kick off 2026, the Institute released a trove of new images and videos highlighting some of their latest observations from the south Atlantic Ocean. Researchers initially set out to investigate cold seeps, deep-sea areas where methane and other chemical emissions from the ocean floor sustain microbial life. These microscopic organisms then feed a range of animals like tube worms, clams, and mussels. Although they only located one active seep zone, the team was particularly struck by just how many species are living across the entire region.
“We were not expecting to see this level of biodiversity in the Argentine deep sea, and are so excited to see it teeming with life,” expedition chief scientist María Emilia Bravo said in a statement. “Seeing all the biodiversity, ecosystem functions, and connectivity unfolding together was incredible. We opened a window into our country’s biodiversity only to find there are so many more windows left to be opened.”
Bravo and colleagues estimate that they identified 28 possible new species that include sea snails, urchins, anemones, and worms. Many of these reside within the largest known Bathelia candida coral reef in the world—a colony nearly the size of Vatican City. The team also documented an extremely rare phantom jellyfish (Stygiomedusa gigantea), which is known to grow as long as a school bus. Other firsts included locating Argentina’s first deep-sea whale fall. At roughly 2.4 miles below the ocean surface, the cetacean’s bones are currently a temporary habitat for nearby sharks, crabs, and other marine life.
“With every expedition to the deep sea, we find the ocean is full of life—as much as we see on land, and perhaps more because the ocean contains 98 percent of the living space on this planet,” added Schmidt Ocean Institute executive director Jyotika Virmani.
As unfortunate as it is predictable, the expedition also noted just how far human pollution has traveled around the world. Surveys recorded items like garbage bags, fishing nets, and even a “near-pristine” VHS tape thanks to the longevity of plastic.
“We collected an unprecedented number of chemical, physical, and biological samples that will be used to understand connections in our waters for years to come,” said Institute Argentino de Oceanografía marine biologist Melisa Fernández Severini. “These samples represent a unique opportunity to understand not only how extraordinary these extreme ecosystems are, but also how vulnerable they can be.”
Check out more of these exciting discoveries below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
