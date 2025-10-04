13 inspiring photos of thriving deep-sea animals

There’s some good ocean-related news this week. An expedition led by a team of scientists from Uruguay discovered that the South American nation’s deep-sea coral reefs are thriving and teeming with life. The reefs are primarily home to numerous species that were recently listed as vulnerable to extinction.
“We always expect to find the unexpected, but the diversity and complexity of what we found exceeded all our expectations,” the expedition’s chief scientist Dr. Alvar Carranza of the Universidad de la República and the Centro Universitario Regional del Este said in a statement.
Carranza and other scientists had first detected the coral reefs in 2010 using mapping technology. The team found that they were healthier, larger, and richer with life than they anticipated, and the tallest coral mound was just over 130 feet high. One of the largest reef complexes discovered is 984-feet-deep and covers the length of about 180 soccer fields.
The team discovered at least 30 suspected new species, including sponges, snails, and crustaceans, including hundreds of species never before seen in Uruguayan waters. This recent Schmidt Ocean Institute expedition also explored the wreck of the ROU Uruguay, for the first time. Check out some of what they found below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
According to Carranza, the data collected from the expedition will guide how Uruguay’s marine resources are managed. Currently, there is only one confirmed vulnerable marine ecosystem in Uruguay, but this 29-day expedition found evidence that more vulnerable areas exist.
