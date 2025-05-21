Elusive woolly rat photographed for the first time

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

New Guinea’s subalpine woolly rat is the rodent of legends. Mallomys istapantap was first described in 1989, but even then the descriptions were only gleaned from examining historical museum material. The last recorded sighting of the fuzzy rodent 30 years ago failed to yield any photographic evidence, but after six months scouring the jungles of New Guinea, one researcher has finally documented one of the world’s most elusive mammals.

The New Guinean woolly rat doesn’t make itself easy to find, but Czech Academy of Sciences doctoral candidate František Vejmělka recently managed to make history with the help of local guides.

“If it weren’t for the indigenous hunters who accompanied me in the mountains and helped me locate the animals, I would never have been able to collect this data,” Vejmělka said in a statement.

This image was captured using a trap camera set up near Mount Wilhelm in Papua New Guinea. Credit: František Vejmělka

Vejmělka collaborated with multiple local tribes to survey the region around Papua New Guinea’s highest peak, Mount Wilhelm (14,793 ft). Along the way he documented and genetically identified 61 species of non-flying rodents and marsupials, but it was his firsthand encounters with the woolly rat that stood out from the rest.

The murine rodent lives in the region’s remote, steep highlands at elevations around 12,000 feet. They only emerge at night to feed on plant matter and spend their days in underground burrows or high in the tree canopies. Vejmělka’s documentation published last month in the journal Mammalia notes the thick-furred woolly rats measure about 2.78-feet long including their tail, weigh around 4.4 lbs, and feature 3-inch paws. Despite their moderate size, the university announcement describes the animal as a “striking and formidable creature.”

The video footage of the woolly rat was captured near this location in the Guinean rainforest. Credit: František Vejmělka

While tropical biodiversity across Africa, the Americas, and Southeast Asia is well-studied, the Australasian regions remain largely unstudied. Collaborating with local indigenous communities to find and document animals such as the woolly rat is crucial to help strengthen biodiversity and conservation efforts, and what is needed to protect them from outside threats.

“It’s astonishing that such a large and striking animal has remained so poorly studied,” said Vejmělka. “How much more is there to discover about the biodiversity of tropical mountains?”