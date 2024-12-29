15 marvelous Nature Photographer of the Year 2024 images

Photographer Paolo Della Rocca waited six hours in freezing temperatures to capture a riveting moment between two snow leopards. The resulting image (seen below) took top honors at the Nature Photographer of the Year 2024 awards.

“Games Between Siblings” by Paolo Della Rocca

Winner, Mammals

“In northern India lies a region called Spiti Valley, home to one of the most elusive wild animals on Earth—the snow leopard. Since childhood, this journey has been a dream of mine, and the snow leopard has always been my favorite wild animal. This year, during my search for this mysterious feline, I was lucky enough to encounter a pair of sub-adult siblings and to capture them at different moments in their lives. The most incredible day of this experience was February 1st. This image was anything but easy to obtain. I waited over six hours at the edge of a canyon as the two siblings rested in a cave. The cold—reaching -25 degrees and intensified by a snowstorm—seeped into my bones. When calm finally returned, the snow leopards began to move, chasing each other up the snowy slopes, playing in front of my astonished eyes. I remember thinking, ‘This isn’t happening; it can’t be real!’ And then, I captured this frame. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine photographing such a moment. I’m so glad and grateful that the jury of NPOTY 2024 appreciated this photograph!”

Credit: Paolo Della Rocca / NPOTY 2024



“In this extraordinary photograph, the photographer has captured what many consider the holy grail of wildlife photography—not just one, but two snow leopards in a dramatic confrontation” NPOTY Chairman Tin Man Lee explains. “The image freezes a breathtaking moment as these elusive cats rear up on their hind legs, their powerful forms perfectly separated against the snowy landscape, creating a scene of raw power and natural drama. What elevates this image beyond a mere sighting is the technical excellence in capturing such explosive behavior in challenging mountain conditions, combined with the artistic merit of a composition that places these mysterious cats in their ethereal, high-altitude habitat.”

(Click to expand images to full-size.)

“Puff(in) Daddy” by Brian Matthews

Highly Commended, Animal Portraits

Credit: Brian Matthews / NPOTY 2024

“Sanderling Siesta” by Mathijs Frenken

Runner Up

Credit: Mathijs Frenken / NPOTY 2024

“Curious Guanaco” by Charles Janson

Highly Commended, Mammals

Credit: Charles Janson / NPOTY 2024

“Gone Fishing” by Hannes Lochner

Highly Commended, Mammals

Credit: Hannes Lochner / NPOTY 2024 HANNES LOCHNER

“Taking Care of the Male” by Antonio Liebana Navarro

Highly Commended, Animal Portraits

Credit: Antonio Liebana Navarro / NPOTY 2024

“Giant Octopus Dolfeini” by Andrey Shpatak

Winner, Underwater

Judge Tin Man Lee shares his insights: “This photograph masterfully captures the raw energy and fluid grace of an octopus in motion, creating a mesmerizing composition that immediately draws the viewer into the underwater world. The vibrant colors of the octopus contrast stunningly against the emerald backdrop, while its dynamic pose and sweeping tentacles create natural leading lines that guide the eye through every detail of this extraordinary moment. The photographer’s technical skill in freezing such a fleeting underwater scene, while maintaining perfect clarity and composition, transforms an already fascinating marine creature into a spellbinding work of art that embodies both the power and elegance of marine life.”

Credit: Andrey Shpatak / NPOTY 2024 AShpatak

“Angel or Demon” by Francesco Guffanti

Highly Commended, Birds

Credit: Francesco Guffanti / NPOTY 2024

“Milky Way” by Ismael Domínguez

Runner Up, Youth

Credit: Ismael Domínguez / NPOTY 2024 Ismael Domiinguez Gutierrez

“Surfing on the other side” by Levi Fitze

Highly Commended, Birds

Credit: Levi Fitze / NPOTY 2024

“Bed Time” by Gerard Carbonell

Highly Commended, Humans and Nature

Credit: Gerard Carbonell / NPOTY 2024

“My Pet Tiger” by Aaron Gekoski

Winner, Humans and Nature

Jury member Joan de la Malla comments on the winning image in the Human and Nature category: “This striking photograph features the king of the jungle reclining on a luxurious sofa. The opulent surroundings and the eccentricity of the pet tiger serve as a stark reminder of our society’s anthropocentrism, which subjects even the most powerful and dignified animals, like the tiger, to human designs. Without a doubt, this memorable image invites us to reflect on our role as a species on this planet and encourages a critical examination of our society’s way of living.”

Credit: Aaron Gekoski / NPOTY 2024

“Taken by a Ghost” by Pandora Maund

Highly Commended, Other Animals

Credit: Pandora Maund / NPOTY 2024 Pandora Maund

“Emerald Gem” by Louis Guillot

Highly Commended, Animal Portraits

Credit: Louis Guillot / NPOTY 2024