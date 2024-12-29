😮 The 50 greatest innovations of 2024: From Zildjian to NASA 😮

15 marvelous Nature Photographer of the Year 2024 images

A giant octopus, a bobbing puffin, and a sea turtle in the claws of a crab.

By Popular Science Team

Posted 10 Hours Ago

two foxes walking
“Besties.” Category Animal Portraits Judge Tin Man Lee says: “This enchanting image of two young fox siblings—one with glossy black fur and the other reddish-orange—captures a magical moment of connection in a dreamy, golden setting. The tender scene where one fox’s tail wraps lovingly around the other, conveys a deep sense of affection and friendship. The photographer’s timing and composition are flawless, highlighting the contrast in their fur and the warmth of their bond. This portrait radiates hope and endearment, making it a standout in this category.”  

Credit: Marcia Walters Walters / NPOTY 2024

Share

Photographer Paolo Della Rocca waited six hours in freezing temperatures to capture a riveting moment between two snow leopards. The resulting image (seen below) took top honors at the Nature Photographer of the Year 2024 awards.

two snow leopards jumping at each other in a snowy landscape
“Games Between Siblings” by Paolo Della Rocca
Winner, Mammals
“In northern India lies a region called Spiti Valley, home to one of the most elusive wild animals on Earth—the snow leopard. Since childhood, this journey has been a dream of mine, and the snow leopard has always been my favorite wild animal. This year, during my search for this mysterious feline, I was lucky enough to encounter  a pair of sub-adult siblings and to capture them at different moments in their lives. The most incredible day of this experience was February 1st. This image was anything but easy to obtain. I waited over six hours at the edge of a canyon as the two siblings rested in a cave. The cold—reaching -25 degrees and intensified by a snowstorm—seeped into my bones. When calm finally returned, the snow leopards began to move, chasing each other up the  snowy slopes, playing in front of my astonished eyes. I remember thinking, ‘This isn’t  happening; it can’t be real!’ And then, I captured this frame. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine photographing such a moment. I’m so glad and grateful that the jury of NPOTY 2024 appreciated this photograph!”
Credit: Paolo Della Rocca / NPOTY 2024

“In this extraordinary photograph, the photographer has captured what many consider the holy grail of wildlife photography—not just one, but two snow leopards in a dramatic confrontation” NPOTY Chairman Tin Man Lee explains. “The image freezes a breathtaking moment as these elusive cats rear up on their hind legs, their powerful forms perfectly separated against the snowy landscape, creating a scene of raw power and natural drama. What elevates this image beyond a mere sighting is the technical excellence in capturing such explosive behavior in challenging mountain conditions, combined with the artistic merit of a composition that places these mysterious cats in their ethereal, high-altitude habitat.”

(Click to expand images to full-size.)

a puffin floating in the water
“Puff(in) Daddy” by Brian Matthews
Highly Commended, Animal Portraits
Credit: Brian Matthews / NPOTY 2024
brown and white birds
“Sanderling Siesta” by Mathijs Frenken
Runner Up
Credit: Mathijs Frenken / NPOTY 2024
alpacas in a snowy mountainous landscape
“Curious Guanaco” by Charles Janson
Highly Commended, Mammals
Credit: Charles Janson / NPOTY 2024
a predator hunts fish
“Gone Fishing” by Hannes Lochner
Highly Commended, Mammals
Credit: Hannes Lochner / NPOTY 2024 HANNES LOCHNER
bird beaks
“Taking Care of the Male” by Antonio Liebana Navarro
Highly Commended, Animal Portraits
Credit: Antonio Liebana Navarro / NPOTY 2024
an octopus flails its tentacles to the camera
“Giant Octopus Dolfeini” by Andrey Shpatak
Winner, Underwater
Judge Tin Man Lee shares his insights: “This photograph masterfully captures the raw energy and fluid grace of an octopus in motion, creating a mesmerizing composition that immediately draws the viewer into the underwater world. The vibrant colors of the octopus contrast stunningly against the emerald backdrop, while its dynamic pose and sweeping tentacles create natural leading  lines that guide the eye through every detail of this extraordinary moment. The photographer’s technical skill in freezing such a fleeting underwater scene, while  maintaining perfect clarity and composition, transforms an already fascinating marine creature into a spellbinding work of art that embodies both the power and elegance of marine life.” 
Credit: Andrey Shpatak / NPOTY 2024 AShpatak
a golden eagle picks at the carcass of a deer
“Angel or Demon” by Francesco Guffanti
Highly Commended, Birds
Credit: Francesco Guffanti / NPOTY 2024
a timelapse image of a bat
“Milky Way” by Ismael Domínguez
Runner Up, Youth
Credit: Ismael Domínguez / NPOTY 2024 Ismael Domiinguez Gutierrez
a penguin swimming in a wave
“Surfing on the other side” by Levi Fitze
Highly Commended, Birds
Credit: Levi Fitze / NPOTY 2024
a human holding a bottle cuddles a baby chimpanzee
“Bed Time” by Gerard Carbonell
Highly Commended, Humans and Nature
Credit: Gerard Carbonell / NPOTY 2024
a baby tiger on a lush sofa
“My Pet Tiger” by Aaron Gekoski
Winner, Humans and Nature
Jury member Joan de la Malla comments on the winning image in the Human and Nature category: “This striking photograph features the king of the jungle reclining on a luxurious sofa. The opulent surroundings and the eccentricity of the pet tiger serve as a stark reminder of our society’s anthropocentrism, which subjects even the most powerful and dignified animals, like the tiger, to human designs. Without a doubt, this memorable  image invites us to reflect on our role as a species on this planet and encourages a critical examination of our society’s way of living.” 
Credit: Aaron Gekoski / NPOTY 2024
a ghost crab holds a baby sea turtle
“Taken by a Ghost” by Pandora Maund
Highly Commended, Other Animals
Credit: Pandora Maund / NPOTY 2024 Pandora Maund
a green snake wrapped on a stick
“Emerald Gem” by Louis Guillot
Highly Commended, Animal Portraits
Credit: Louis Guillot / NPOTY 2024
 

Win the Holidays with PopSci's Gift Guides

Shopping for, well, anyone? The PopSci team’s holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another last-minute gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 