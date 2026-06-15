Florida students watch male seahorse give birth in the wild

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Anything can happen out in the ocean. A group of students exploring the shores of Nest Key in the northwest Florida Keys recently learned this firsthand when they watched a male seahorse give birth.

The students from Marine Lab, an organization that promotes environmental stewardship through education programs, were seining in Florida Bay during a routine outing. A technique used by students and marine biologists alike, seining is skimming the water with a large net to collect various smaller marine animals and plants from the seagrass for study.

When they investigated their catch, the students spotted two tiny seahorses. They took a closer look at the seahorses and spotted a clutch of eggs on one of the seahorses’ tails. The male seahorse then gave birth right there in the net.

“Seahorses can be found in seagrass habitats throughout Florida Bay, including areas like Nest Key, but we would not describe them as something students see on every trip,” Kristen Prado, a representative from Marine Lab, tells Popular Science. “Nest Key has shallow seagrass habitats that support many small marine animals, and seahorses are one of the species students may encounter during our seining activity. That said, witnessing a male seahorse giving birth during the activity was very rare and exciting for both our students and instructors.”

Seahorses are small predators that play an important role in the ecosystem. They eat tiny crustaceans and other small animals and link the smaller parts of the food web to larger marine life like sharks and marine mammals. They live in seagrass habitats near the shore, where they use their tails to latch onto seagrass and can camouflage within the brown colored grass.

Following an elaborate courtship dance, the female seahorse uses an organ called an ovipositor to deposit eggs into a special brood pouch on the male’s tail. The eggs are then fertilized within the pouch. Depending on the seahorse species, the eggs will stay there for 10 days up to six weeks. When it’s time for the babies or “fry” to hatch, the seahorse’s body convulses to expel them. From there, the new seahorses are 100 percent independent, and will not need any other care from either parent.

The students observed the birth before carefully returning the seahorses and other critters back into the sea. According to Pardo, seining can help students observe Florida Bay’s animals in their natural habitat and learn why these ecosystems deserve protection.

“Witnessing a male seahorse give birth was a rare and exciting moment, but it also speaks to the heart of MarineLab’s work,” says Prado. “Experiences like this help students understand that healthy seagrass habitats are full of life and that even a routine field activity can become a powerful connection to the natural world.”