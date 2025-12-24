Giving a 140 pound stingray a check up requires 8 people

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Getting that annual check-up can feel daunting for anyone. For a 140-pound leopard whiptail ray (Himantura leoparda) living at the New England Aquarium in Boston, it’s a whole other animal. At the weight of an adult human with a four-foot-three-inch wingspan, just moving the giant fish from its habitat to an exam pool is an exercise in teamwork.

“This process requires eight people on average, so we must ensure we have proper staffing to perform these exams safely from both an animal and human safety aspect,” Dr. Kathy Tuxbury, the New England Aquarium’s Senior Veterinarian, tells Popular Science.

Bringing such a large ray from its habitat into an exam pool takes at least eight people. Image: New England Aquarium.

Vanessa Kahn

Leopard whiptail rays (also called leopard whip rays) have leopard-like spots and very long, thin tails that can be two to four times the length of their bodies. These tails help them balance, steer through the water, and defend themselves against predators. Including the tail, these rays can be 13-feet-long, and are found in southeast Asian and northern Australian waters.

The New England Aquarium is home to two male leopard whiptail rays, one weighing in at 140 pounds and the other at a whopping 162 pounds. The smaller of the two has been there for 17 years and had his annual physical recently.

During the ray’s check-up, the aquarists focus on collecting the fish from their exhibit and bringing it into the exam pool. Once the ray is anesthetized, an aquarist gets into the water with the ray to make sure that water is flowing over their gills and to keep the ray in position during his exam.

Veterinarians give the ray an ultrasound. Image: New England Aquarium.

Vanessa Kahn

“The exam is then performed by one of the New England Aquarium veterinarians in a similar manner as most other animal species taking a head-to-tail approach with examining all aspects of the ray,” says Dr. Tuxbury. “The exam also includes performing an ultrasound and collecting a blood sample for review.”

The aquarium will perform at least one physical exam per year, and others if any additional checkups if needed. As for this male ray’s recent exam, his weight, eyes, skin, and oral health is all normal. His heart, liver and gastrointestinal tract are also working as expected. The ray went back to swimming around his exhibit—and eating—only 30 minutes later. The two leopard whiptail rays eat 2.5 pounds of food every day.

After getting a clean bill of health, the team lowers the ray back into its habitat. Image: New England Aquarium.

Vanessa Kahn

You can say hello to the rays and wish them continued good health at the Shark and Ray Touch Tank.