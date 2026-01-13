Father and son reclaim Guinness World Record for fastest quadcopter drone

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A YouTuber and his father have once again reclaimed the Guinness World Record for fastest quadcopter drone. Soaring through the air at an average speed of 408 miles per hour, Luke and Mike Bell’s Peregrine 4 highlights the latest intersection between engineering, creativity, and 3D-printing technology. The Bells’ achievement arrives barely a month after Australian aerospace engineer Ben Biggs and his Blackbird drone set the now-previous world record at 389 mph.

THE RETURN – World’s FASTEST Drone V4

According to Luke Bell’s recent video update, he and his father have spent the past five months improving “every aspect” of their Peregrine design through a combination of simulation runs, stress tests, and equipment experimentation. This time around, they built much of their drone frame using a Bambu Lab H2D dual-extruder 3D-printer. This allowed them to print Peregrine 4’s main body, camera mount, and landing system as a single, unified component.

“That gave us smoother aerodynamics and a much higher surface finish quality than before,” Luke explained.

Other alterations included upgrading to four, 900 kV T-Motor 3120 brushless motors—an increase of 100 kV over their previous motor choices. The Peregrine 4’s frame is also slightly larger than earlier models, but that clearly didn’t seem to affect its overall performance.

As in past verification trials, Guinness World Record officials followed the industry-standard rubric of averaging two flight runs in opposing directions to offset any windspeed influences.

It remains to be seen how long the Bells can hold on to their title now. The title has shifted multiple times over the past few years. After topping their own initial achievement in April 2024, two other inventors increased the drone speed records twice more before the duo set the bar even higher in June 2025. After supplanting Biggs’ subsequent efforts, this now marks the Bells’ third time as Guinness World Record holders. Like the drones themselves, the speed at which bragging rights changes hands seems to be constantly accelerating.