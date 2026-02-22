Environment Weather

14 remarkable images of New York City’s 1888 blizzard

More than 400 people died in the storm, making it the deadliest blizzard in U.S. history.

By Popular Science Team

Published

(Original Caption) 1888- New York, NY: Workers dig out the snow from underneath an elevated train line after the blizzard of 1888. BPA2# 5413
Workers dig out the snow from underneath an elevated train line after the blizzard of 1888.  

Image: Bettmann / Getty Images

In March 1888, a deadly blizzard clobbered New York City. The snow paralyzed the city—trains stood still for days, telegraph services stopped functioning, and even after the snow stopped, flooding from the melting caused widespread damage.

New York City and the East Coast are preparing for another historic storm, but at least they won’t have to rely on horse-drawn carriages to clear all the white stuff.

horse-drawn carts filled with snow
In 1888, New York City couldn’t just slap plows on the front of garbage trucks. Image: Public Domain
snow blocks the front of a store. a group of men stand together
Snow blocks the entrance to a store. Image: Library of Congress, Public Domain
a family pulls their dog in a sled with snow piled far above their heads
Image: Brooklyn Museum, No restrictions, via Wikimedia Commons
snow piles in a city streets
Image: Public domain
a family stands in front of their row house. the snow is piled above their heads
Image: Breading G. Way, No restrictions
power lines runs between buildings as a crowd gathers in the street
A view toward Wall Street during the Great Blizzard of 1888. Image: Brown Brothers, Public domain
A grocer digs out the front of his store while a child looks on.
A grocer digs out the front of his store while a child looks on. Image: Public domain
trains running on the brooklyn bridge covered in snow
The Brooklyn Bridge. Image: Wallace G. Levison, Public domain
brownstones line the streets with large piles of snow
Brooklyn brownstones buried in snow. Image: NOAA Photo Library/Historic NWS Collection, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
a street is dug out of snow with an elevated train line above
Fulton Street toward ferry after plowing. Much of the snow was cleared by hand into horse-draw carriages. Image: PPOC, Library of Congress, Public domain
the cover of a newspaper with an illustration of people in the blizzard
A newspaper cover illustration showing a scene in Printing-House Square during the Great Blizzard of 1888. Image: Original work of the US Federal Government – Library of Congress, Public Domain Library of Congress
a statue covered in snow. people walk up the steps
Statue of George Washington standing in front of the Sub-Treasury Building (now Federal Hall National Memorial) on Wall Street in New York City’s financial district. Image: PPOC, Library of Congress, Public domain Library of Congress
people digging out trains
Workers dig out trains at Grand Central Depot on 45th Street. Image: Public Domain
 
products on a page that says best of what's new 2025

2025 PopSci Best of What’s New

See it
 