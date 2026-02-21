Blue-faced, puffy-lipped monkey scores a rare conservation win

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

For once, there’s good news in animal conservation. A population of Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys (Rhinopithecus avunculus)—critically endangered primates with colorful faces and big lips—is stable.

This news is particularly welcome, given the fact that the funny-looking species isn’t just critically endangered. Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys are among the most endangered primates in existence. Most of the species are limited to two primary areas in northern Vietnam’s karst limestone peaks—Quan Ba Forest and Khau Ca Species and Habitat Conservation Area.

A new population census by the wildlife conservation charity Fauna & Flora verified that Tonkin snub-nosed monkey numbers in the Khau Ca Species and Habitat Conservation Area are stable. There are approximately 160 of these primates in the conservation area, according to the latest census. The survey took place outside of the species’ breeding season and spotted some infants.

Tonkin snub-nosed monkey census 2025

The 19-day survey saw a collaboration between Fauna & Flora’s conservation team and local community groups and the use of technological and traditional tools such as binoculars, thermal imaging drones, and camera traps. They also tested a new survey approach. They turned the survey area into a grid map, and every survey group dedicated itself completely to just one cell within said map. This made them more efficient and avoided overlaps in the counting.

“These numbers still aren’t big. But it is reassuring that we have been able to identify various family groups in Khau Ca and that there is no evidence of trapping or hunting,” Canh Xuan Chu, Tonkin snub-nosed monkey project manager at Fauna & Flora, said in a statement. “While poaching was once a key threat to the species, our biggest challenges today are habitat loss and deforestation, largely due to agricultural expansion. We are working with our government partners to increase protection of these conservation areas, while restoring wildlife corridors in which the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey can thrive.”

Walking on tree tops

While the most recent total population estimate for these primates was about 250, it doesn’t take an expert to understand that that’s still a vulnerable number. However, the Fauna & Flora conservation team in Vietnam is hopeful that the Tonkin snub-nosed monkeys are steadily making a comeback. This is where animal conservationists might start using the term “cautiously optimistic.”

“Since the project began, I have observed a significant increase in awareness among local communities regarding the conservation of the Tonkin snub-nosed monkey. People are now not only more conscious about protecting this endemic species of Vietnam, but also more aware of the importance of safeguarding forest habitats and other wildlife species,” said Community Conservation Team member Tran Van On. “The project has also introduced a range of livelihood activities that provide additional income for local households, helping to reduce their dependence on forest resources.”

