The world’s only dark sky airport sits inside a national park

Airports aren’t typically known for being the best places to view the night sky. But last spring, the Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming became the first airport in the world to become certified as an International Dark Sky Place, thanks to a community committed to night sky preservation. Here’s how they did it, why it matters, and how it’s still as safe to fly into as any other airport (because we know you were wondering).

What Is an International Dark Sky Place?

According to Michael Rymer, communities program manager at DarkSky International, around the world, the organization DarkSky International has certified over 260 cities, parks, preserves, and counties on six continents as home to remarkable night skies—places where stargazers are practically guaranteed to be dazzled by the cosmos due to a relative absence of artificial light.

DarkSky International offers several different certifications. In the case of a national park like Big Bend in Texas or a sanctuary like Rainbow Bridge National Monument in Utah, certification means the spaces are far enough from major cities that there’s little measurable light pollution obscuring the view. But it’s not just about stars; dark night skies also preserve ecologically sensitive areas, especially for nocturnal wildlife that can be negatively impacted by excessive artificial light at night.

Jackson Hole became the first airport in the world named an International Dark Sky Place in April 2025. Image: DarkSky

In towns like Flagstaff, Arizona—the first International Dark Sky Community and Dark Sky Place in the world—it means the entire community has prioritized public and private lighting that reduces light pollution enough so that you can still see a full sky of stars, perhaps even the Milky Way, from downtown.

Teton County, an area of 4,216 square miles that includes the town of Jackson, Grand Teton National Park, and the Jackson Hole Airport, is one of these Dark Sky Communities. With the support of local nonprofit Wyoming Stargazing, the airport itself, the city of Jackson, and the county it’s in are all officially Urban Night Sky Places, a designation reserved for “urban areas that promote an authentic nighttime experience despite being in the midst of significant artificial light,” according to the organization. The county and airport were certified simultaneously in 2025.

Urban Night Sky Places are a bit different. Unlike parks, sanctuaries, and reserves, these places don’t have to provide a specific measurable reduction in light pollution, and compliance is voluntary, not compulsory. But they must adopt a lighting management plan or policy that addresses all outdoor lighting over time and commit to bring all of its lighting into compliance within 10 years of being certified.

Community outreach, collaboration, education and destination-chosen lighting policies are also emphasized. “The town of Jackson was very much on board,” offers Rymer, ans the airport saw a reduction in light pollution after the switch.

“Standing in the parking lot, one can look up and pick out constellations. Once you leave the airport, one can see the Milky Way less than a mile from a commercial runway,” says Jac Stelly, the airport’s environmental manager.

Safety first

In case the thought of a dark airport has you concerned about safety, fear not. “We take safety very seriously,” states Rymer. But maybe more importantly, actual air-side lighting—including landing strip lights, safety lights, and anything along the runway—is mandated and regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration and can’t be altered.

“There’s only so much you can do regarding lighting on that side,” says Jeremy Barnum, chief communications officer for the Jackson Hole Airport Board. “There’s a lot you can do on the land side,” he continues, speaking of the areas of the airport that travelers encounter, “so that’s where we focused our efforts.”

Lighting strategies

Those efforts included replacing roughly 300 light fixtures, spending around 600 hours of direct labor, and at least as much time on strategy and deliberation, explains Stelly.

Most updates involved relatively small changes that collectively made a big difference. That includes focusing on where and when light is actually needed. For example, between midnight and 4:00 am, parking lot lights dim to 30 percent. Sensors allow many of those lights to bump up to 60 percent when motion is detected.

Many bulbs were switched to LEDs with a warmer color temperature, which results in less light pollution, and most land-side and employee area lights were given shields to reduce light spill. Others are on dimmer switches or motion sensors to reduce light when it’s not needed. Dark Sky certification focuses on addressing exterior lights, but the airport broadened the scope to include indoor lighting too, like timing-scheduled shades and dimmers.

Lights in the fuel facility, car rental area, and any non-customer facing areas, including private aviation, are now able to be fully shut off, too. “It is an all-encompassing project,” Stelly states. The airport also added signs providing information about the importance of dark skies education about the importance of responsible light at night and why dark skies are not just about seeing stars is also an important part of the Dark Sky Places program.

“The airport checked all the boxes. They went above and beyond. Jackson Hole Airport set a strong precedent for airports everywhere,” Rymer says.

Why go to all the effort and investment? “It’s part of our values,” Barnum says. Perhaps not surprising since it’s the only airport in the U.S. to be fully located within a national park, which Stelly says warrants a special commitment to environmental stewardship.

And while Grand Teton National Park isn’t a certified park on its own yet, the relatively pristine night skies in the region that’s largely undeveloped are part of what makes it such a special destination for locals and visitors alike. “This is an endorsement of Jackson recognizing that our natural resources are what makes us extraordinary,” Barnum states.

Proof of concept

As the first airport to receive this designation, Stelly hopes they can stand as proof of concept for other airports, proof that airport infrastructure can coexist with natural ecosystems, no matter the size of the airport. “It’s a really great opportunity to broaden the idea of what’s possible,” he says.

They’ve created the roadmap; it’s now up to other airports to follow suit. In the meantime, a trip to Jackson, Wyoming, now means visitors can enjoy a clearer night sky than ever before. Even from the airport parking lot.