5 ‘trailblazing’ caribou return to Canada’s wilderness

Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada has five special new inhabitants: one caribou (Rangifer tarandus) bull and four caribou calves.

The group is particularly exciting because they were raised through the first conservation breeding program for caribou in North America. Parks Canada released them into Jasper National Park’s Tonquin Valley in June, achieving the breeding program’s first release back into nature.

“The four yearlings (calves born last year) and one adult bull are the first animals raised through the program to take this important step,” the park writes on social media. “Since returning to the wild, they have been exploring the Tonquin Valley, crossing creeks, navigating new terrain and travelling through their summer range. They have also joined groups of wild caribou, an encouraging sign as they continue adapting to life in the wild.”

The Caribou Conservation Breeding Centre is also in the park, but the group was put in a temporary pen near Amethyst Lake to let them get used to their surroundings and a natural diet before they were let go.

Rangifer tarandus includes several caribou subspecies, such as the woodland caribou (Rangifer tarandus caribou), and reindeer subspecies, including Svalbard reindeer (Rangifer tarandus platyrhynchus). Caribou are native to North America, while reindeer are native to northern Eurasia. The parent species Rangifer tarandus is classified as Vulnerable by the IUCN Red List. Their population is on the decline—their global numbers have decreased by 40 percent in the last 10 to 30 years.

Unfortunately, caribou are not always very resilient. They have a low reproductive rate and require a wide-ranging, continuous habitat, which makes them particularly vulnerable to habitat disruption. In Alberta and British Columbia, some woodland caribou herds have disappeared completely. Parks Canada captured its first group of wild caribou for the breeding program in 2025, and the recently released group was released into the Tonquin herd at Jasper National Park.

“These trailblazers’ journeys are just beginning, but this milestone marks important progress for caribou recovery in Jasper National Park,” the social media post concluded. “Parks Canada will continue monitoring the animals as they settle into the landscape, helping advance our conservation efforts.”

Needless to say, Canada won’t be on Santa’s naughty list this year.