Texas aims to legalize hunting invasive sheep from helicopters

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Texas lawmakers have introduced a new bill intended to help the state’s ongoing fight against an invasive species of big game animal. But in order to properly tackle the aoudad sheep (Ammotragus lervia), Texas House Representative Eddie Morales argues that it’s time to call in the helicopters.

“This is not a baa-a-ad bill,” Rep. Morales explained during a recent legislative session while employing his best sheep impression. “And I’m not pulling any wool over anyone’s eyes, either.”

Aoudad sheep bring shear destruction — they eat everything, spread disease, and push out native species.



HB 5398 & SB 1245 by @CesarJBlanco help landowners fight this invasive species by helicopter.



We must pass this bill. Only ewe can save our West Texas wildlife 😉 pic.twitter.com/pCz3JeYN46 — State Rep. Eddie Morales, Jr. (@moralesfortexas) May 7, 2025

HB 5398 seeks to amend the Texas Parks and Wildlife Code so that residents have the option to “take” (i.e. hunt) aoudad sheep while flying in helicopters over herds. If codified into law, aoudads would become the third animal on the helicopter hunting list, along with coyotes and feral hogs. The latter species was sanctioned for aerial culling in 2011 through a piece of legislation nicknamed the “porkchopper law.”

The aoudad problem dates back decades to the years following World War II, when veterans returned to West Texas with sizable souvenirs from North Africa’s Barbary Coast. Reaching over 3.5 feet tall at the shoulder and averaging in at 275 lbs, the horned grazers soon became a popular target for big game hunters.

Unfortunately, the results were also typical of many invasive species stories: aoudad numbers have exploded as much as 1,800 percent since 1963 at the expense of native animals like bighorn sheep and commercial livestock. An estimated 30,000 aoudads now roam the Lone Star State, compared to only around 1,500 bighorns, and it’s been difficult to rein in those numbers. What’s more, aoudads are confirmed to carry a harmful bacteria known as Mycoplasma Ovipneumoniae that continues to infect and kill local sheep and goat populations.

Aoudads aren’t the only invasive sheep species to make it to Texas. Earlier this year, a Montana rancher was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to illegally breeding hybrid “Frankensheep” clones using DNA from giant Marco Polo argali. Some of the offspring were then sold to buyers in Minnesota and Texas. While it’s unclear just how many hybrids now exist on private big game ranches, the consequences could be far-reaching if any were to escape into the wild.

While no legislation is in the works to address Frankensheep, HB 5398 is now slated for approval by the Texas Senate before heading to the governor’s office for ratification. Given that the state senate previously voiced no objections to an earlier version of the bill, it seems likely that the choppers will soon take to the skies to battle the invasive animals.

“What’s more liberty and freedom [sic] than being able to shoot aoudad sheep from helicopters?” Rep. Morales asked his fellow politicians during the bill’s proposal.