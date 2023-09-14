Learning how to use Google Pay is easy, whether you have an Android device or an iPhone. The Big G’s digital payment platform lets users pay for products and services online and in stores, send money, and save loyalty cards all in one app.

With online shopping and contactless payments becoming more popular, Google Pay has become an important tool for people who want a safe and easy way to manage their money. It makes paying easier and gives you extra perks like rewards and savings, making it a great alternative to other payment platforms, such as Apple Pay.

How to set up Google Pay

To use Google Pay, you must have an active Google account. If you don’t, create one.

1. Download the Google Pay app from your phone’s app store.

You can’t use Google Pay until you have the app. Screenshot: Google

2. Open the app. Select your country in the upper right corner, then sign in with your Google account. Tap Continue and set up your privacy preferences—you can let people find you only by your phone number, and make your transactions public, if you want. But if you don’t feel like getting into it right away, you can also select Not Now and adjust the preferences later in your Google account.

Choose your country so the app knows which currency to use. Screenshot: Google 3. You must add a payment method by linking your debit or credit card, bank account, or PayPal account to your Google Pay account. Tap Add an account (iOS) or Link account (Android). Note: If you’ve already added credit or debit cards to your phone’s native wallet app, Google Pay might automatically add them to the app. Connect the main bank account you want to withdraw money from. Screenshot: Google 4. Google Pay uses Plaid, a third-party service, to obtain transaction and balance information from your accounts. Select Accept to agree, then Continue on the next screen. Accept the terms and conditions to continue. Screenshot: Google 5. Select your financial institution from the short list or type its name into the search bar at the top if you don’t see it listed. When you find it, select it and log in. You’ll have to find your bank’s logo—it’s a good thing they all mostly have their name in it. Screenshot: Google 6. If the app is able to connect to your bank, the platform will let you know your account was successfully added. Tap Continue to finish. You’re all set—you can use Google Pay immediately. The app is connected and ready for use. Screenshot / iPhone

How to send and receive money with Google Pay

Once you link your bank account or debit card to the app, you can easily pay your friend back for last Sunday’s brunch—just tap Send or request, select the person you want to send money to, enter the amount, and confirm the transaction. You can also request money from others by entering their email address or phone number.

Choose who you want to send money to and how much. Screenshot: Google How to use Google Pay in stores iOS and WatchOS Once you’ve set everything up on your iPhone or Apple Watch, you can use Google Pay without opening the app. All you have to do is unlock your Apple device, hold it near a contactless payment terminal, and follow the instructions on the screen. Your gadget might ask you to authenticate the transaction via FaceID or by providing your fingerprint, or pressing the lock screen button. Note that you can’t add a gift card to Google Pay on iOS, as that feature is only available for the Android version of the app. Android Google Pay doesn’t come downloaded by default on Android phones, so you’ll have to download it and set it up. Once that’s done, you can pay without opening the app—just unlock your device and hold it close to a contactless payment terminal.

How to use Google Pay for online and in-app purchases

Figuring out how to use Google Pay for in-app and online purchases is simple—just look for the right payment option at checkout. Select it, choose the card you want to use for the transaction (if you’ve added more than one) and follow the instructions.

[Related: 4 good international money transfer apps]

If you’re using a credit card, you might have to confirm the security code (CVV) at the back of your card. If prompted, finish by authenticating the purchase using your device’s security measures. Keep in mind that not all vendors support Google Pay, so if that’s your only available payment method, make sure the website or app is compatible before filling up your cart.

FAQs