How to stop your soda from exploding, according to science

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Picture this: You’re at a picnic on a hot day and grab a cold Coke out of the cooler. It’s wet, you drop it, but think “eh, it’s fine.” You pop the can open and SPLASH—there’s soda all over white shirt.

Could you have prevented this beverage tragedy? Yes, with a little help from science.

Secret To Defusing A Soda Grenade

YouTuber and former NASA engineer Mark Rober explains how four taps on the can will diffuse the explosion. When you shake a can of soda, seltzer, or any carbonated beverage, the CO2 gas inside the top of the can redistributes along the edges of the can, into the liquid itself. Upon cracking the tab open, the CO2 gas bubbles push the liquid out with a surge. By strategically tapping the can in four key places, you can move those gas bubbles back where they belong.

So the next time you’re at a gathering and grab a cold one, remember this trick and save your shirt from a sticky bath.