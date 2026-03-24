Houston city bus listed on Facebook Marketplace

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You can find a lot of random things for sale on Facebook Marketplace: vintage collectibles, oversized teeth in a suitcase, and even a World War I shipwreck. Now bargain hunters can get their hands on a 2002 Houston METRO bus for the low, low price of $2,800.

Software developer Julius Jones and a friend purchased the bus at an auction in 2017. Jones told ABC 13 that he sold the vehicle to a man who planned to renovate it, but the man reportedly later returned the bus, blaming it for breaking up his marriage. So while it might seem like a good deal, it could be cursed.

Former METRO bus listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace

“When buses are decommissioned, METRO removes all onboard equipment and identifying information, including bus numbers and most exterior decals, before the vehicle is disposed of in accordance with federal requirements,” a spokesperson for METRO Houston told ABC 13. “In some cases, larger exterior graphics may remain if they cannot be fully removed at the time of disposal. Retired buses are first offered through public auction. If a vehicle does not sell, it is typically sold for scrap.”

Van life has lured many people seeking a more nomadic lifestyle or non-traditional housing options. While Jones says the engine is in working order, the former city bus does need new batteries, if you want to hit the road.