Apple Pay is an extremely convenient way to pay as long as you’re an Apple devices. Instead of searching your wallet or purse for the card you want, you simply pull up your iPhone and touch it to the register or POS system for instant payment. The feature also allows you to pay others or make purchases online easily. Plus, it requires your Face ID, Touch ID, or a PIN, making it secure as well. You won’t have to worry about leaving a card behind at the checkout counter by accident and dealing with the fuss of canceling the card. Learning how to set up Apple Pay is easy and quick, so you can get to using it right away.

How to set up Apple Pay

Before setting up Apple Pay, you need to verify that you have a compatible device. You’ll need an iPhone or iPad with Face ID or Touch ID or Apple Watch Series 1 or later. You also need a supported card, but luckily, most major banks are supported by Apple Pay. Finally, be sure you have an Apple ID and are signed in on the device you want to use Apple Pay with. Once you’re signed in, you’re ready to add your card so that you can pay with your smartphone.

How to add a card to Apple Pay

Step 1: Open the Wallet app

First, you’ll need to use your iPhone or watch to open the Wallet app. This app is pre-installed on Apple devices, so you won’t need to install it first.

Step 2: Add a debit or credit card

Once you are in the Wallet app, tap the + icon in the top right corner. Select Debt or Credit Card and then Continue. You can add your card in two ways. First, you can use your phone’s camera to capture the card number, expiration date, and name. Second, you can add your card information manually by tapping Enter Card Details Manually at the bottom of the screen. Enter your name and card number, followed by the expiration date and security code from the back of the card. Then, agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 3: Verify Your information

The final step is to validate your card via email, text, or a phone call to the bank. Some banks may require additional information, like your account information, or use test transactions to prove that you are the cardholder. Once you validate the card, you’ll be ready to pay with it through Apple Pay. You can also choose to add the card to your Apple Watch if you have one as the last step of the process.

How to set up Apple Pay on an Apple Watch

If you want to pay using your Apple Watch so that you can leave your phone behind, you’ll also need to set up Apple Pay on the watch. To do so, open the Watch app on your paired iPhone. Then, go to the My Watch tab. Tap on Wallet and then Apple Pay. To add a new card, follow the steps listed above and then select to add it to your watch. You can also choose to add any approved card or a card you’ve previously used (Previous Card).

Customize Apple Pay settings

After you add your cards to Apple Pay, you can adjust some additional settings to fine-tune your experience with Apple Pay. To access these settings, use your iPhone or iPad to navigate to Settings, then Wallet & Apple Pay. From there, you can choose to enable or disable the need to double-click the Side button to view your cards and enable or disable Apple Pay autofill in Safari.

Additionally, you can allow your phone to be used for payment confirmation on a nearby Mac or add orders directly to the Wallet app. Finally, you can also adjust the default card that is selected when you go to pay for something.

FAQs

Is there an age limit for Apple Pay?

The age limit for Apple Pay varies by country and region, but broadly speaking, you have to be at least 13 years old to use the service.

Is Apple Pay and Apple Wallet the same?

While the two work hand-in-hand, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet are not the same thing. Apple Pay is the app you use to pay, while Apple Wallet is where you store your credit or debit cards for use with Apple Pay. The Wallet can also store things like concert tickets, movie tickets, loyalty cards, and other things you might find in an actual wallet.

Is Apple Pay free?

Yes, Apple Pay is free. The app itself is pre-installed on your Apple device, and Apple does not charge any fees when you pay with the app. There are also no interest or fees when you use Apple Pay Later.

Can I set up Apple Pay with any card?

Most credit card and debit cards from major banks around the world work with Apple Pay, but not necessarily any card will work with the app. You can see a full list of compatible banks on Apple’s website.

How long does it take to activate an Apple Pay card?

It only takes a few minutes to add cards to your Apple Wallet, and they are then ready for use instantly.

Can I use Apple Pay as a debit card?

Yes, if you add a debit card to your Apple Wallet, you can use Apple Pay as a debit card.