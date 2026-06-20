How to keep ticks off your dog (and out of your home)

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Every time your dog bounds through the backyard or hits the trail with you, it may be returning with more than just muddy paws.

Biologist Dr. Laura Ferguson of Acadia University and Dr. Katie Clow, a One Health researcher at the University of Guelph, are among the scientists watching a troubling trend: tick populations rising across North America, and our four-legged companions’ remarkably good ability at collecting them. But the threat doesn’t stop with your pet. Once inside your home, those hitchhiking ticks can find their way to you. So what’s drawing ticks to dogs, and what can owners actually do about it?

Why ticks love dogs

It turns out ticks aren’t necessarily more attracted to dogs than to other animals, but dogs have an almost perfect combination of qualities that make them irresistible hosts.

“Dogs have all the things that certain species of ticks would be attracted to: carbon dioxide, hair that they can easily attach to, heat, and nice smells, for a tick,” Ferguson tells Popular Science. Just as importantly, dogs have a lifestyle that puts them directly in harm’s way. Both experts agree it comes down to behavior. “They love to sniff and romp in the brushy areas, where ticks are questing,” says Clow. Unlike humans, dogs have no hesitation about crashing through tall grass or burrowing into leaf litter, exactly where ticks lie in wait for a passing host.

The tick species most likely to target your dog varies by region. Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are the primary concern across much of the Northeast, Midwest, and Canada. American dog ticks are widespread across the eastern U.S., while lone star ticks dominate the South and are spreading northward. Each species carries its own disease risks for both pets and people. Lyme disease, transmitted by the blacklegged tick, is the best-known, but ticks also transmit ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, all of which can cause serious illness in dogs and humans alike.

A tick (Ixodida) has bitten into the skin of a dog and is removed with tweezers. Image: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images picture alliance

And those encounters are becoming more frequent. Many pet owners feel they’re seeing more ticks than ever. Ferguson points to climate warming as a key driver: “The severity of winter is decreasing, and the spring and fall are warmer for longer.”

That means ticks are less likely to die off in cold months and have a longer active season to find hosts. Changes to landscapes are compounding the problem, too. Reforestation, suburban sprawl into previously wild areas, and shifts in land use have all created ideal conditions for deer and small mammals, the preferred hosts for ticks. As their populations grow, so does the opportunity for ticks to thrive and spread.

How dogs bring ticks indoors

Contrary to popular belief, ticks don’t jump or fly. Instead, they climb to the tips of grass blades, shrubs, or the top layer of leaf litter and wait. “They adopt a very characteristic ‘questing’ pose where they put their front legs out into the air,” says Ferguson. Those front legs aren’t just outstretched for balance. Ticks have odor receptors on their legs that help them detect a nearby host, and sticky pads on their leg tips that allow them to latch on the moment an animal brushes past.

Once aboard your dog, a tick doesn’t always bite immediately. It may spend hours crawling through fur, searching for the right spot, and that window is exactly what makes dogs such effective Trojan horses. Every walk through a park, trail, or even your backyard is an opportunity for your dog to carry ticks from the wild into your living room.

When taken inside, ticks that haven’t yet attached can drop off onto bedding, furniture, or carpets, putting the rest of the household at risk. Thankfully, most tick species won’t survive long indoors, since household humidity levels are too low. But Clow offers an important reminder about timing: “Once a tick does find a spot to attach, they will feed for 7 to 10 days,” meaning an undetected tick can complete its meal and drop off inside your home.

The most effective ways to keep ticks off your dog

No single strategy will eliminate tick risk entirely. “One misunderstanding is the need for multi-modal protection against tick bites,” says Clow. “Although veterinary-prescribed tick preventives are very effective, they are not 100 percent, so it is still important to do multiple tick prevention measures to keep your pet and you safe.”

The first line of defense is a conversation with your veterinarian. Tick preventives come in several forms, including oral medications, topical treatments, and tick collars, and the right choice depends on your dog’s lifestyle, health history, and living situation. Some products are toxic to cats, so households with multiple pets require extra care. The preventives available today are backed by extensive research and are highly effective, but Clow is clear that they work best as part of a broader approach.

That broader approach starts with limiting exposure during peak tick season. For blacklegged ticks, that means spring, early summer, and fall. Keeping your dog out of brushy, overgrown areas and sticking to established trails reduces contact with questing ticks, which wait on tall grasses and low vegetation rather than in open spaces. When outdoor time is done, a thorough tick check is essential.

Setting up a tick-check station at your entryway and inspecting your dog before they come inside can stop hitchhikers before they ever reach your couch. Pay close attention to the ears, neck, armpits, groin, between the toes, and under collars, as ticks favor warm, hidden spots. For long-haired breeds, a careful brushing can help surface ticks before they have a chance to attach. “It’s a good excuse for a belly rub,” notes Clow. But the inspection shouldn’t be all you do to keep ticks out of your home.

Ticks crawling on a dog’s face after a walk in the tall grass. Image: Getty Images Andreas Häuslbetz

How to prevent dogs from bringing ticks into your house

Even with the best outdoor precautions, ticks can still make it inside. During peak season, vacuum frequently near entryways and pet resting areas, paying special attention to baseboards and floor edges where ticks may hide. Wash pet bedding regularly in hot water to eliminate any ticks that have dropped off. Keep in mind that most tick species struggle to survive indoors due to low humidity, but don’t let that lead to complacency. The brown dog tick is a notable exception, capable of establishing itself and completing its entire life cycle inside a home.

Landscaping choices can also reduce the number of ticks making it to your door in the first place. Keep grass trimmed short, clear leaf litter from yards, and create a barrier of wood chips or gravel between wooded areas and your lawn, as ticks are reluctant to cross dry, open surfaces. If your dog spends time in the yard, consider treating outdoor areas with pet-safe tick control products during peak season, and talk to your veterinarian or local extension service about what is appropriate for your region. There are also several yard management strategies that can make your outdoor spaces far less hospitable to ticks in the first place.

Don’t let ticks get the last bite

Ticks are more than a nuisance. They are disease vectors, and their expanding range means no region is truly off the hook. The good news is that a combination of veterinarian-recommended preventives, routine tick checks, and a little habitat awareness gives dog owners a powerful toolkit to protect both their pets and their families.