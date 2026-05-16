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Bamboo may feel like an easy landscaping win because it’s a fast-growing privacy screen that can turn a plain yard into a lush retreat. But then a few shoots start popping up in random places all over your yard. Before long, they’re pushing through flower beds, lawns, and even neighboring yards. What looked like a landscaping dream can quickly become a problem.

Stories of runaway bamboo have gone viral online, with some homeowners spending thousands trying to remove it. So, is all bamboo invasive? Not exactly. Some species grow in slow, manageable clumps, while others spread aggressively underground through fast-growing stems. The key is to identify what kind of bamboo you’re dealing with and act before it takes over.

How to Identify the Type of Bamboo Growing in Your Yard

Not all bamboo behaves the same way. There are two main categories: running and clumping. Both are members of the grass family Poaceae, but unlike the soft turf grasses in your lawn, bamboo grows thick, woody stalks called culms. Species range from small, groundcover-like plants to towering varieties that reach nearly 100 feet in height.

Bamboo stalks are thick beasts. Image: Shutterstock DISGO99

Running bamboo

There are many species of running bamboo, but they all behave in a similar way: they spread aggressively underground through fast-moving rhizomes. The species that causes the most trouble for homeowners in the U.S., especially across the Southeast, is Phyllostachys aurea, better known as golden bamboo. It’s considered one of the most invasive bamboo species in North America.

Running bamboo rhizomes can travel surprisingly far from the original plant before sprouting new shoots. Those rhizomes store energy for the plant, which is why simply cutting down visible stalks rarely solves the problem. Left unmanaged, running bamboo can rapidly colonize your entire yard and neighborhood.

Clumping bamboo

There are also several species of clumping bamboo, though they tend to behave much differently from running varieties. One popular example is Fargesia robusta, which is often grown for its cold hardiness and more manageable growth habit. No matter the species, clumping bamboo generally grows slowly outward in tight clusters rather than spreading long distances underground.

That makes clumping bamboo easier to control and far less likely to become a neighborhood-wide problem. While it still spreads through rhizomes, the underground stems remain compact and close to the parent plant rather than racing across a yard.

Get Expert Advice

If you can not tell by visual cues alone, no worries. Take photos of shoots, leaves, and stalks, and contact your local county extension offices to help identify the species. Extension experts can often confirm the type. Although you can try using plant ID apps, keep in mind they aren’t always accurate; they can still be useful starting points.

A bamboo shoot emerges from dirt. Should you panic? Not yet. Image: Getty Images Meta

Why Bamboo is so Difficult to Remove

What makes bamboo so frustrating to eliminate is its massive underground network of rhizomes, which fuels its growth. These root-like stems spread beneath the soil in multiple directions, storing energy and sending up new shoots far away from the original plant. In running bamboo species, that underground web can quietly expand for months before homeowners realize how far it has traveled.

What about just mowing it regularly or cutting it down? That may temporarily weaken the plant, but it can also trigger fresh shoots as the rhizomes tap into their stored energy reserves. That solution only works on the surface. Even small fragments left behind in the soil can regrow into entirely new plants.

In warmer regions like the Southeast United States, invasive bamboo has become such a persistent issue that some municipalities now regulate where it can be planted. Fully removing established bamboo often requires repeated digging, cutting, or chemical treatment over months or even years.

How to Remove Bamboo

If bamboo has started spreading through your yard, the good news is that you probably do not need heavy machinery immediately. The bad news is that waiting too long can turn a manageable project into a years-long battle. The right removal method depends on how large the infestation is, how long it has been growing, and how much labor you are willing to take on.

Method 1: Manual removal

This method works best for small or early infestations. The goal is to dig out as much of the underground rhizome network as possible by cutting down visible stalks and removing the thick stems beneath the soil.

The biggest advantage is that it does not require herbicides and can permanently eliminate smaller patches if done thoroughly. The downside is that it is extremely labor-intensive, and even small rhizome fragments left behind can resprout later. Because of that, manual removal requires ongoing monitoring. Homeowners need to check the area for months and quickly remove any new shoots before the bamboo has a chance to recover and spread again.

How To Remove Running Bamboo

Method 2: Cutting and starving the plant

This method is best for long-term control and ongoing maintenance rather than quick removal. It works by repeatedly cutting down new shoots before they can grow leaves. Without leaves, the bamboo cannot photosynthesize efficiently, which slowly drains the energy stored in the underground rhizomes. The advantage is that it avoids herbicides and can weaken even large patches over time. The downside is that progress is slow and often requires multiple growing seasons. If you miss even a few cutting cycles, the bamboo can recover and continue spreading.

Method 3: Herbicide treatment

This method is best for large, established patches that have spread beyond easy digging. Glyphosate-based herbicides are commonly used because the plant can carry the chemical from actively growing leaves down into the underground rhizome system. The advantage is that herbicides can help weaken dense infestations that would be difficult to remove by hand alone. The downside is that complete removal usually requires repeated applications rather than a single treatment.

Chemical control also comes with tradeoffs. It is important to follow local regulations, avoid spraying near waterways, and consider the potential ecological impact before using herbicides as part of a removal strategy.

Method 4: Professional removal

This method is best for severe infestations, especially when established bamboo has spread beneath fences, patios, driveways, or neighboring properties. Professionals may use excavation equipment to remove large underground rhizome networks and install root barriers to help prevent the bamboo from returning. The biggest advantage is that it can fully address infestations that are too extensive for most homeowners to manage on their own. The downside is cost, as professional removal can quickly become expensive, particularly when excavation or property repairs are involved.