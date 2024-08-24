How to start growing herbs in your kitchen

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Fresh herbs can elevate a dish by adding a flavorful punch that dried ones can’t replicate, making culinary masterpieces a breeze, and enhancing your space. If you lack outdoor space or wish to grow herbs indoors, you’re in luck. They’re among the easiest plants to grow as long as you provide them what they need.

Factors to consider when growing herbs indoors

Light

Light is perhaps the single most important factor to consider when growing herbs indoors. Most herbs need six hours of direct sunlight. So unless your kitchen has a southern exposure and a large window, you must supplement.

The first step is to determine how much light your space gets. The easiest way to measure light indoors is with a plant light meter. This tool measures light in lux (lx) or foot candles (fc). To grow herbs indoors, you’ll need 1000 foot candles (fc) or more for six hours daily. Measure at midday to capture the greatest intensity the light gets in your space. Note the angle of the sun changes throughout the year, so the light intensity may not be the same in the winter months as it is in the summer.

Once you determine how much light your space receives, you can decide whether to supplement it. If you need to add more light to your space, opt for an LED full-spectrum grow light. These lights provide a balanced spectrum of light that mimics sunlight. They’re available in various types and styles to suit your home decor. Place it within 6 to 12 inches of the plants and keep it on for 12 to 16 hours a day to provide enough light to promote healthy growth.

Soil

Herbs grow best in a loose, well-draining soil. Use a well-balanced potting mix with peat moss or coconut coir, perlite, and vermiculite to provide adequate drainage and water retention without waterlogging the roots. Pot the plants in a container with a drainage hole to prevent root rot and overwatering.

Watering

Herbs, like all plants, have different water requirements depending on their type and growing conditions. In general, rosemary, thyme, and sage prefer drier soil, and you should allow the soil to dry out between waterings. In contrast, basil, parsley, and mint grow best in soil that stays consistently moist and should not be allowed to dry out between waterings. To determine if your herbs need water, check the soil moisture before watering by sticking your finger about an inch into the soil; if it feels dry at this depth, it is time to water.

Feeding

Herbs growing in outdoor soil require minimal fertilizer. However, potted indoor herbs need regular feeding to thrive. Their fertilizer needs vary depending on the type and growing conditions. In general, a mild liquid fertilizer applied every two weeks will suffice. It is better to under-fertilize than to over-fertilize herbs; over-fertilization leads to excessive growth and results in leaves with less flavor.

Humidity

Herbs thrive in a humid environment with proper air circulation. It is best to group the potted plants together to increase humidity around the herbs while leaving some space for air circulation. Spray the plants with a misting bottle and place the pots on a tray with moist pebbles to help create a humid microclimate. You can also place a small fan near the plants to enhance air circulation.

6 herbs to grow in your kitchen

Although there are dozens of culinary herbs to choose from, these six herbs grow best indoors:

Basil is perhaps the most popular culinary herb used in households. This herb thrives best in bright, indirect light. Sweet basil and Genovese are popular varieties found in most garden centers. However, if you feel like trying something new, consider a variety like Boxwood basil or Bonsai, which feature mini leaves that do not require chopping. Just pluck and add on top of pizza, pasta, or salads. Mint is a shade-tolerant herb. There are several varieties to choose from, including peppermint, spearmint, and sweet mint. The variety you choose will depend on your culinary preferences, but sweet mint is a good, basic herb that works well in savory or sweet dishes. Although mint doesn’t need as much sun as basil, it does like consistently damp (not wet) soil—so you’ll have to monitor its soil regularly. Parsley has similar growing conditions to mint, and you can plant them side by side. It’s frequently used as a garnish in salads, soups, and sauces. Rosemary is another herb that thrives in bright, even direct light. It also likes dry soil conditions and does not tolerate soggy conditions. Plant rosemary in a sandy mix; you can even use a potting mix designed for cacti and succulents. Rosemary is great in marinades for meats and as a topping for roasted root vegetables. Thyme thrives in conditions similar to rosemary, so it makes a wonderful companion plant. This herb is commonly used in soups, stews, and marinades, and as a seasoning for poultry and roasted vegetables. Chives thrive in full sunlight and well-drained soil and are commonly used in salads and soups and as a garnish. Their mild onion flavor complements many dishes.

Harvesting kitchen herbs

Keeping your indoor herbs healthy and productive requires regular pruning and harvesting, which promotes new growth. As the herbs grow, remove dead or yellowing leaves to help direct energy to healthy leaves. For basil and mint, which tend to become leggy, pinch off the top two leaves regularly to promote a bushy growth habit. For thyme, parsley, and rosemary, do not cut more than one-third of the plant at a time. Harvest chives by cutting the leaves about 1 to 2 inches above the soil level.

Common issues with indoor herbs

Although herbs are relatively easy to grow and maintain, sometimes you may notice yellow leaves. This could be due to overwatering, nutrient deficiencies, or inadequate light. Follow the recommended light, fertilizer, and watering needs for each type of herb.

Pests typically targeting indoor herbs include aphids, spider mites, and whiteflies. They damage plants by sucking sap from the leaves, which leads to discoloration, wilting, and, sometimes, stunted growth. The best way to manage pests is to inspect your plants regularly for any signs of an infestation. You can physically remove pests by plucking them off with your hand or using a gentle spray of water from the sink. You can also use insecticidal soap or neem oil if the infestation is large. However, ensuring proper air circulation and avoiding overwatering can help prevent pest problems.