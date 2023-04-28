Troupe

With Troupe group vacation planning is simple as can be: You create your trip, invite your crew, and you’re up and running. There’s a central message board for each trip that you can use to post text and images, so even when you’re not actually making decisions you’ll all stay connected.

You’ll be able to easily manage dates, destinations, and places to stay, and the slick Troupe interface means that it’s always clear who is contributing ideas and responses in each section. There’s a really handy polls feature too, which means you and the people you’re traveling with can vote on everything from attractions to see to restaurants to avoid.

Troupe is available for free for iOS.

