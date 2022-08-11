Most of us need online bookmarks in our lives to keep track of all the places on the web we want to go to (or go back to). Luckily, your browser of choice will have a simple bookmarking feature built right into it to make your life simpler.

However, for serious bookmarkers, there are also dedicated apps that can improve what your browser can do, offering benefits like better organization tools and improved search functions.

If you need a better bookmarking system and find yourself drowning in web links, these apps are worth a look, and the good news is you’ve got several top-quality options to pick from.

Dropmark Dropmark turns your bookmarks into easily searchable and visually appealing collections and allows you to add text, images, and videos alongside them too. You can use it on your own, but it’s great for teams too, with controls over who can do what.

You can decide how to use your collections and keep your bookmarks categorized. You’ll also be able to create stacks or subcategories and add tags (such as “work” or “vacation”) to organize links across different collections. You can easily search within groups of bookmarks, and you can also customize the layouts of each one.

It’s all straightforward and intuitive, and the best part is that you can use the service for free. If you need collaboration tools and other advanced features (such as tagging and commenting), pricing starts at $5 a month. Dropmark is available for free on the web, and for iPhone, iPad, and macOS. Premium plans start at $5 a month.

Raindrop.io Raindrop.io is one of the most comprehensive bookmark managers around. It gives you the tools and features you need to keep your web links organized in folders and sub-folders, with filters and tags available to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

As you split your bookmarks up into categories, you can choose between various views, as well as add annotations and quickly preview links without leaving Raindrop.io. Sharing links with others is straightforward, as is searching through your bookmarks—with the full contents of webpages included in the search.

Raindrop.io also integrates neatly with other services like Dropbox and Google Drive for backing up your lists. You can use it for free, but some features (including nested folders and duplicate removal) are only available in the premium package which costs $2 a month. Raindrop.io is available for free on the web, and for iPhone, iPad, Android, macOS, and Windows. Extra features are available at $2 a month.

Bookmark Ninja Bookmark Ninja has got a lot going for it, including its clean interface and the ease with which you can add bookmarks to your lists with only one click. You can also sort bookmarks into groups, share them with other people, and choose from a couple of different layout options.

You can tag bookmarks to make them easier to categorize, but you can also find what you need using the comprehensive search tool included in the app. Bookmark Ninja will even find duplicates and dead links for you, making it easier to cut down on the clutter in your lists.

Bookmark Ninja will cost you $24 a year, but there is a 30-day trial available if you want to test it out first. That should give you enough time to figure out whether or not Bookmark Ninja fits in with your way of working. Bookmark Ninja is available on the web at $24 a year after a 30-day trial.

Histre Histre starts off with bookmark management but then it also extends its functionality across your browsing history and web searches. It keeps track of everything you visit on the web, whether you specifically save it or not, and makes it easy to retrace your steps or search for something specific.

When it comes to bookmarking, you can add notes and hashtags to the URLs you save, and sort them into collections as required. Histre favors a simple, stripped-down interface, but it’s slick and speedy. You can make collections public if you want, and invite collaborators, as well as share bookmarks with others with a couple of clicks.

You can use Histre for free, but there is a premium plan for $5 a month. You’ll need to sign up for that if you want to use the team and collaboration tools and get more than a week’s worth of web history to search through. Histre is available on the web. Extra features are available for $5 a month.

Pocket Pocket makes saving and organizing bookmarks a breeze, whether you want to collect them by emailing yourself the URLs or making use of the official browser extensions. You can tag, favorite, and archive links, so it's easier to get through your read-it-later list.

Pocket is also good at displaying article recommendations based on picks made by the Pocket team. The platform is adept at saving all kinds of websites and blog posts, including streaming videos, and presents them in a distraction-free layout that lets you focus on the text and images.