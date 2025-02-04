FAA creates ‘No Drone Zone’ around Super Bowl LIX

Over the weekend, the Federal Aviation Administration officially designated the airspace above the Caesars Superdome as a “No Drone Zone” during and ahead of the big game. Drone operators who do fly their devices into the restricted area, accidentally or otherwise, could have their drones confiscated or receive hefty fines up to $75,000. The decision comes just weeks after a hobbyist drone collided with a plane helping combat wildfires in California and amid an uptick in drone sightings around the country.

Starting at 1:30 p.m. CST on game day (Sunday, February 9) the FAA will prohibit drones from flying within a 1.5 nautical miles radius and 2,000 feet in altitude of the Caesars Superdome. The restricted area space will expand to a 30 nautical-mile radius and 18,000 feet in altitude between 4:30 and 10:30 p.m CST that same day. There are also additional flight restrictions around Lafayette Square in downtown New Orleans occurring during the day all this week starting Tuesday, February 4. The FAA also issued additional temporary flight restrictions around the New Orleans area for general (non-drone) aviation pilots.

“At the request of the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration will establish airspace restrictions over Super Bowl LIX, to be played February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA,” the FAA wrote in a flight advisory. An FAA spokesperson told Popular Science they expect nearly 7,000 non-drone aerial takeoffs and landings and 600 aircraft parked at local airports during Super Bowl week.

“The FAA is working with law enforcement, the aviation community and the National Football League to ensure safe, secure and efficient aircraft operations for Super Bowl LIX,” the FAA spokesperson said. “Pilots flying near New Orleans from Feb. 6-11, 2025, must be aware of temporary flight restrictions, follow special air traffic procedures and comply with additional operational requirements that will be in effect for Super Bowl LIX.”

Drones can disrupt games and pose safety risks

Unauthorized drones flying in restricted areas can cause major disruptions. In 2023, a nationally televised Ohio State-Maryland college football game was temporarily suspended after a drone was spotted flying overhead players. More recently, a referee called a rare “administrative timeout” with five minutes remaining in the third quarter of the Ravens-Steelers playoff game after a drone was visibly spotted in the area. The delay sparked an ongoing law enforcement investigation. These aren’t isolated incidents. The National Football League (NFL) says it has reported a staggering 20,000% increase in unauthorized drone activity during games between 2017 and 2023. In some cases, like last year’s Summer Olympics, some teams have even been accused of using drones to spy on their opponents.

These drones can also present possible security risks. Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee chair and Michigan senator Gary Peters previously told NBC News he was concerned about the possibility of a terrorist or other bad actor using a drone to drop a live grenade onto attendees from overhead. While that might sound extreme, DHS and FBI agents are worried enough about these concerns that they’ve sent “counter-drone” teams armed with jamming technologies to major sporting events like the World Series. But there’s an appetite for even more action. Officials from the NFL urged US lawmakers late last year to fast-track legislation that would expand the US government’s authority to intervene and destroy drones over stadiums. That bill was ultimately rejected but could be reintroduced this year.



The FAA also regularly issues temporary drone flight restrictions during natural disasters in an effort to reduce possible collisions with first responder aircraft. People who break those rules can cause real damage. Just last month the Los Angeles County Fire Department was forced to ground a “SuperScooper” firefighting aircraft after it collided with a consumer-grade hobbyist drone. The drone pilot, who reportedly co-founded one of the game developers behind the Call of Duty franchise, pleaded guilty to one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft last week. As part of that plea deal, the pilot agreed to pay full restitution to the Government of Quebec, which supplied the plane, as well as a company that repaired it. He also agreed to complete 150 hours of community service. Hobbyist drones flying in unauthorized airspaces also contributed to an uptick in mid-air close-call events during Hurricane Helene rescue efforts.

Part of the explanation for this apparent rise in drone sightings and interference is due to the fact that high-quality, consumer-grade devices are simply cheaper and easier to access than ever before. The FAA estimates the total number of recreational drones in the US could reach 1.82 million by 2027. And while recreational drone operators are technically required to complete a UAS Safety Test with details about restricted areas, many drone hobbyists inevitably end up flying without a certification.