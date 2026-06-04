World’s largest blanket fort built at Las Vegas community center

The 14,103-square-foot engineering marvel and Guinness world record holder filled a basketball court.

By Andrew Paul

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Blanket fort inside basketball gym
There are strict requirements that need to be met before the fort earned its title. Credit: Robert Edward / Clark County, NV

The classic blanket fort is a simple structure. Entry level hideouts often only require a bedsheet and a couple of chairs, and it doesn’t take much effort to expand the floorspace to accommodate guests. Constructing an intimidatingly expansive blanket enclave is a much bigger feat of engineering, however. At least, that’s what it looks like from photos showcasing the newest Guinness World Record holder for the largest blanket fort. The current champions? Local residents and high schoolers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Inside of world's largest blanket fort
The fort needed to be tall enough to allow inhabitants to sit comfortably inside it. Credit: Robert Edward / Clark County, Nevada Robert Edward

At 14,103-square feet, the billowy project overshadows the previous record holder (12,291-square-feet) that was built in South Carolina in 2024. According to the official announcement from Nevada’s Clark County, the job necessitated a small army of volunteers and community partners using a design envisioned by engineering students at Las Vegas’ West Career & Technical Academy. All told, the blanket fort included hundreds of sheets draped over tent poles and anchored by ropes, pipes, and even binder clips.

Confirming the fort’s record breaking size required a visit from an official Guinness World Records adjudicator. The assessor didn’t simply measure the floorspace inside the Desert Breeze Community Center’s basketball court, though. Eligibility requirements included making sure there weren’t any gaps between sheets larger than one inch, ensuring all sheets touched the ground, and determining minimum height requirements that allowed a person to “sit comfortably” inside the tent.

Guinness World Record inspector walking inside world's largest blanket fort
An inspection from an official Guinness adjudicator was required before certifying the structure. Credit: Robert Edward / Clark County, Nevada

A good blanket fort’s temporary nature is part of its appeal, and the recordbreaking project has since been disassembled. After all, Desert Breeze Community Center still needs its gym for pickup basketball games.

 
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Andrew Paul

Staff Writer

Andrew Paul is a staff writer for Popular Science.