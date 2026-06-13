How to find free movies on YouTube

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You can find just about anything on YouTube. From DIY projects to CEO interviews, from music videos to meditation guidance, from daredevil stunts to nature documentaries, all of life is here.

There’s actually so much content on YouTube that it can be easy to miss some of the best bits—which include free movies. We’re not talking about pirated copies of movies ripped from old DVDs, either. These are official releases, put up by the movie studios themselves, for you to watch free of charge.

It means that even if you don’t currently subscribe to a service like Netflix or Prime Video, you can still enjoy a free movie night at home (though you will have to sit through a few ads). Here’s how to find out what’s on offer.

Why you’ll find free movies on YouTube

There’s a good selection of free films on YouTube. Screenshot: YouTube

There are no loopholes or workarounds here: Movie studios will genuinely put their titles up on YouTube for people to watch free of charge. Given the popularity of YouTube and how much people love free stuff, you’d think this would be more widely known.

As you might expect, these aren’t the latest and greatest blockbusters. They’re older films that have gone through the cycle of a theater and then a home release. At a certain point, the distributors don’t have anything to lose by putting these movies out for free, and getting some ad dollars back from YouTube.

Just because they’re older doesn’t mean they’re of inferior quality—we’re talking about the whole of movie history here. In the last few weeks I’ve watched Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report and Stephen Hopkins’ The Ghost and the Darkness (and because I pay for YouTube Premium, I don’t have to sit through adverts either).

The selection varies over time, but right now I can see films like A Quiet Place, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and The Aviator to watch free of charge. A full range of decades and genres are covered, so you should be able to find something of interest, whatever your taste in movies.

Keep your eye on the news for updates of new titles appearing on YouTube, or just keep checking the site for yourself. Sometimes if a significant number of titles are pushed out at once there’ll be an announcement, but many movies are added quietly too.

How to find free movies on YouTube

Full movies display just like any other YouTube video. Screenshot: YouTube

To get to the official YouTube portal for free movies on the web, click the Movies & TV link in the navigation pane on the left, then look for the Free movies section. Click View all to see the full selection. You’ll see a little ‘Free’ badge next to titles that can be watched for free, while others will be available to buy or rent digitally.

When you load up any of these movies, you’ll get the usual YouTube playback controls on screen, and you can watch across multiple devices if you want to. Closed captions, where available, can be switched on and off via the button just to the left of the cog icon underneath the playback bar. What you won’t be able to do, usually, is change the quality of the playback as you can with a regular YouTube video.

There are other ways to find free movies. You can search for specific titles or genres (with “free movie “attached to the search), or you can have a look at official movie studio channels. On the main search page on YouTube on the web, you can click Filters and then Movies to find all the full length flicks.

Sometimes you’ll find full-length free movies that haven’t been officially released by studios. You’re unlikely to get in trouble for watching them—the worst that’s likely to happen is they’ll get taken down again—but proceed at your own risk. Movies that are authorized to be on YouTube will have the ‘Free’ badge on them.

YouTube isn’t the only place you can watch free movies, either: We’ve written before about the many ad-supported platforms that will stream films for you now, so even if you’ve got no entertainment budget left, you should be able to find something of interest.

10 free movies on YouTube

At the time of writing, here are 10 movies available for free (with ads) on YouTube: