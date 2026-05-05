Man 3D prints a chatty C-3PO head powered by AI

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Convincing, uncannily humanoid robots are no longer the stuff of Star Wars. Sure, you may not have a protocol droid at your ready like the iconic (if neurotic) C-3PO,but you can certainly construct a computer model that imitates Luke Skywalker’s mechanical pal. Combine that with a voice generator and the ability to parse text inputs, and you have a conversational bot ready to accompany you on your next Kessel Run.

Need proof? Sam Potozkin, a Chapman University business analyst and robot enthusiast in Orange County, California, spent dozens of hours designing and assembling his own C-3PO conversation buddy. It may only be limited to one form of communication, but the results are undeniably accurate.

I built the first real C-3PO that you can talk to (AI)

As Interesting Engineering explained, Potozkin first 3D-printed a hollow, plastic model of the robot’s head. From there, he committed himself to hours of sanding to eliminate any obvious seams and rough textures. This was followed by multiple layers of shiny spray paint topped off with the droid’s recognizable gold sheen. Potozkin’s construction culminated with a glossy coating that both protected his creation and gave it that extra bit of realism.

To be truly successful, the faux-3PO’s underlying program needed to convert audio to text, analyze the resultant script, generate a personality-accurate response, and then translate the answer into audio once again. All that work may sound like a tall order,but Potozkin built his entire AI workflow using a Raspberry Pi 5 without external assistance like remote servers.

However, the most impressive aspect to Potozkin’s project may be how C-3PO “talks.” Although the droid needs a microphone to analyze human vocal input, its own voice isn’t channeled through a speaker. Instead, a mechanical exciter vibrates the plastic head itself while additional, overlaid robotic effects bring the whole experience to life.

It’s wild stuff—and it may only be the beginning. Potozkin made all of his computer code and 3D files available for free on GitHub, including instructional documentation. It might take a while before C-3PO’s head gets attached to a functional, bipedal body, but he’s ready to pass the time in idle conversation until then.

In The Workshop, Popular Science highlights the ingenious, delightful, and often surprising projects people build in their spare time. If you or someone you know is working on a hobbyist project that fits the bill, we’d love to hear about it—fill out this form to tell us more.