Cybertruck recall warns that its wheels may fly off

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The wheels may be falling off the Tesla Cybertruck. No, seriously. According to a recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall alert, an estimated 173 of the stainless steel electric vehicles (EV) may be at risk of cracks forming in the brake rotor studs. These cracks could separate from their wheel hubs.

“Wheel hub separation can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash,” the NHTSA explained in its recall. Such emergencies may even include an entire wheel falling off the EV.

The 173 EVs span the Cybertruck’s 2024-2026 models, specifically those equipped with the optional 18-inch steel wheels. According to Kelley Blue Book, the EVs may start vibrating or issuing a noise before the wheel stud separates. Tesla is now offering affected vehicles free wheel hub and rotor replacements, as required by U.S. law.

The latest NHTSA alert is the latest in a string of recalls to affect the Tesla Cybertruck. Although the regulatory body awarded the EV a five-star overall safety rating, the vehicle line has received 11 recalls, four investigations, and 124 complaints since its debut in 2023. Previous recalls have involved faulty accelerator pedals from misapplied soap, malfunctioning windshields, and more.

Elon Musk once hyped the Cybertruck as the “finest in apocalypse technology” and “what Bladerunner [sic] would have driven,” but Tesla’s stainless steel EV simply hasn’t gained much traction. After over four years of production delay, the Cybertruck arrived about $20,000 more expensive than its original estimated base price. Tesla hoped to sell around 250,000 vehicles in 2024, but ended the year with less than 20 percent of their goal. Those numbers have continued to plummet, with barely 3,500 Cybertrucks sold within the last few months.