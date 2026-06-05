Technology Photography

13 incredible photos of America’s 1976 bicentennial celebration

From massive firework displays to grocery store banners.

By Sarah Durn

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Bicentennial Parade, 1976. (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Every July Fourth, thousands of parades happen all around the United States to celebrate the country’s birthday—1976 saw even more. Image: Wally McNamee / Contributor / Getty Images

Every year, July Fourth rolls along with a bang, literally. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, the country spent about $400 million on Fourth of July fireworks displays in 2022. Meanwhile, everyday consumers spent about $2.3 billion on fireworks. That’s a lot of fireworks. And, in 2026, that figure is likely to soar even higher since this year (as you’ve undoubtedly heard) is the United States’s 250th birthday celebration. Let’s hear it for the semiquincentennial!

The last big birthday the U.S. had was in 1976 for the country’s 200th. While this year is sure to look a lot different, here are some images of the fireworks, festivals, and fumbles of the United States of America’s 1976 bicentennial celebration almost 50 years ago.

View, from a balcony, along the interior of the Cleveland Arcade decorated with bunting and American flags for the US Bicentennial, Cleveland, Ohio, October 1976. Built in 1890 and modelled after Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II (completed in 1877), the Arcade was one of the first covered shopping center in the United States and was afforded National Historic Landmark status in 1975. (Photo by Howard Ruffner/Getty Images)
To celebrate the bicentennial, the Cleveland Arcade was decorated with bunting and American flags in 1976. Built in 1890 and modelled after Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II (completed in 1877), the arcade was one of the first covered shopping centers in the United States and was afforded National Historic Landmark status in 1975. Image: Contributor / Getty Images / Howard Ruffner
1976 Bicentennial parade in the streets of Philadelphia celebrating the United States independence anniversary, Pennsylvania, 4th July 1976 (Photo by Henri Bureau/Sygma/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
On July 4, 1976, Philadelphia hosted a massive bicentennial parade celebrating the country’s independence. Many dressed up for the festivities, including a veritable army of Uncle Sams. Image: Contributor / Getty Images / Henri Bureau
Gerald Ford, 38th President of the United States (1974-1977), dancing with Queen Elizabeth II at the ball at the White House, Washington, during the 1976 Bicentennial Celebrations of the Declaration of Independence, 7th July 1976. (Photo by: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
President Gerald Ford, the 38th President of the United States who served for only a single, partial term between 1974 and 1977 after Nixon’s resignation, dances with Queen Elizabeth II at the White House’s bicentennial ball. Image: Contributor / Getty Images / Photo 12
Two women shopping in grocery store under banner reading: "Happy birthday America, there's no place else we'd rather be!" commemorating the United States Bicentennial, Marion S. Trikosko, U.S. News & World Report Magazine Photograph Collection, May 1976. (Photo by: Circa Images/GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Two women shop in a grocery store under a banner that reads: “Happy birthday America, there’s no place else we’d rather be!” to commemorate the United States’s bicentennial. Image: Universal History Archive / Contributor / Getty Images / Circa Images
A fireworks display was part of the Mellon Art Gallery's Eye on Jefferson exhibit at the base of Capitol Hill. The fireworks explode over a replica of Jefferson's home, Monticello.
Americans have been setting off July Fourth fireworks for centuries. The first time the pyrotechnics were used was in 1777 as part of the first organized celebrations in Philadelphia and Boston. “The evening was closed with the ringing of bells, and at night there was a grand exhibition of fireworks (which began and concluded with thirteen rockets) on the Commons, and the city was beautifully illuminated,” The Pennsylvania Evening Post reported. Image: Wally McNamee / Contributor / Getty Images
Dr James B. Rhoads, United States archivist, cuts the giant birthday cake honoring the 200th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence during the American Bicentennial ceremonies, Washington, D.C., July 4, 1976. (Photo by Pictorial Parade/Getty Images)
Dr. James B. Rhoads, the fifth archivist of the United States of America, cuts a giant, red, white, and blue birthday cake honoring the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence during the American Bicentennial ceremonies in Washington. Image: Staff / Getty Images / Pictorial Parade
People in costume as the Statue of Liberty, Uncle Sam and Spiderman pose together during the American Bicentennial celebrations, July 1976. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Many donned costumes for the 1976 bicentennial celebration. In this photograph, a costumed Statue of Liberty, Uncle Sam, and Spiderman pose together. Check out lady liberty’s pedestal feet! Image: Staff / Getty Images / Hulton Archive
Children in a Bicentennial parade push a large paper-mache apple pie in celebration of American independence. Behind them other children are dressed in Colonial fashion. (Photo by © Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Children in a bicentennial parade push a large paper mache apple pie in celebration of American independence, because nothing is quite as American as apple pie. Behind them other children are dressed in colonial garb. Image: Contributor / Getty Images / Wally McNamee
28th April 1976: A parade marches through the Faubourg Saint-Honore in Paris as part of the celebrations to mark the Bicentenary of American Independence. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
The United States wasn’t the only place to celebrate the 1976 bicentennial. In Paris, France, a parade marches through the Faubourg Saint-Honore neighborhood as part of the celebrations. Image: Stringer / Getty Images / Keystone
Kids and families celebrate the US Bicentennial near the New York Harbor in Lower Manhattan. Taken on July 4, 1976 in New York City, New York. (Photo by David Attie/Getty Images.)
In New York City, kids and families celebrate the U.S. bicentennial near the New York Harbor in Lower Manhattan on July 4, 1976. Image: Contributor / Getty Images / David Attie
King Juan Carlos I (L) and Queen Sofia (R) attend the Spanish Embassy's bicentennial party on June 3, 1976 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Guy DeLort/Penske Media via Getty Images)
King Juan Carlos I (left) and Queen Sofia (right) of Spain attend the Spanish Embassy’s bicentennial party on June 3, 1976 in Washington. Image: Contributor / Getty Images / Penske Media
New York, N.Y.: The Danish ship the "Danmark" is escorted by tugs down the Hudson River near the George Washington Bridge during OpSail in Manhattan on July 4, 1976. (Photo by Bill Senft/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
The Danmark, a Danish ship, is escorted by tugboats down the Hudson River near the George Washington Bridge along Manhattan on July 4, 1976. Image: Contributor / Getty Images / Newsday LLC
 
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