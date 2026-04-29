Texas Instruments’ newest calculator is intentionally dumb

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In a world drowning in notifications and devices that want to be everything all at once, calculator giant Texas Instruments (TI) is going back to basics. This week, the company unveiled the TI-84 Evo, its most powerful graphing calculator ever. It explicitly can’t access social media apps or even connect to Wi-Fi. Instead, TI says its $160 “distraction free” device is designed to do only one thing exceptionally well: math.

That’s likely welcome news to educators around the country battling a growing attention crisis in classrooms some attribute to constantly nagging smart electronic devices.

The TI-84 Evo costs $160 and comes in a variety of colors. Image: Texas Instruments.

“As schools nationwide ban cell phones, parents sue social platforms for addictive content, and researchers warn against student over-reliance on technology, educators are re-evaluating classroom technology use,” Texas Instruments writes.

But that limited ambition doesn’t mean the device itself is a slouch. TI claims a new processor makes it three times faster than its previous model. The graphing display area is also 50 percent larger and features a clean, icon-based menu that should be easier for students to navigate and intuitively understand. The physical design now supports USB-C charging and feels refreshed and modern, while still maintaining the classic TI-84 look. Crucially, it also keeps the good old-fashioned physical buttons.

Schools pushing back against screens and AI

The device comes amid growing calls nationwide to limit smartphone use in schools and to cut down on screen time. Over 40 states have enacted some legislation or policy limiting phone use in the classroom. Just last week, the Los Angeles Unified School District (one of the largest districts in the country) voted to limit student use of laptops and tablets and prioritize pen-and-paper learning. Others are rapidly considering similar initiatives nationwide in an effort to cut down on distractions.

A growing arsenal of explicitly low-tech or “dumb” products are racing to fill that market. Parents are reportedly embracing Tin Can, a $100 screenless, app-free take on the home landline, to stay in contact with their kids. On the smartphone front, toned-down devices like the Lightphone are intentionally stripping devices down to their core, distraction-free functionality. In schools and universities, sales of old-fashioned blue books are booming, partly in response to the growing prevalence of students using large language models like ChatGPT to complete their coursework.

TI says its latest model is meant to address some of those growing concerns.

“As 45 states move to restrict cell phones in classrooms, educators and students need tools designed for deep, uninterrupted learning,” TI writes in its press release.

And while $160 might sound steep for a tech product that really only does one thing well, TI says the better way to look at it is a “long-term investment.” A middle school student today could potentially use it up until their college years. The Evo is already approved for all major standardized tests, including the ACT and SAT.

All that said, it’s likely only a matter of time before some intrepid, bored teen finds a way to hack the device to play their favorite games.