Check out some of the winners of the latest iPhone Photography Awards

This stunning frog came in third place in the animals category, and was shot on an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Scott Galloway
The tech on our phones is pretty incredible—and the cameras available to everyone with an iPhone are a good example. Some people have gone so far as to film documentaries using just their phone’s camera. And over the years, the ability of iPhone and Android cameras has gotten better and better, and there’s a plethora of tips online to help turn what could just be another Instagram post into something really special.
For the 16th year in a row, the iPhone Photography Awards has chosen a handful of especially beautiful shots from thousands of iPhone-taken submissions from around the world. Here are some of the winners, and some PopSci favorites.
