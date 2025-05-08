This $1M flying car can reach speeds of 155 mph

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A Slovakian startup working to make the age-old dream of flying cars a reality says it has a new prototype that could ship as early as 2026. Klein Vision, which has spent the past three decades developing its “AirCar,” has already completed over 170 flight hours and more than 500 takeoffs and landings. It also became one of the first vehicles of its kind to receive a certificate of airworthiness back in 2022.

Now, the company says it’s ready to shift out of the testing phase and into production. Whether it can actually get there, however, remains far from certain. Many companies have tried—and failed—to bring flying cars to life.

AirCar prototype. Image: Klein Vision Hand-out

How the AirCar works

Klein Vision claims its Jetsons-like vehicle can transform from a four-wheel car into a fixed-wing aircraft in under two minutes. Video demonstrations of its transition from flight mode to driving show the two wings retracting and folding in on themselves, somewhat resembling a hardtop convertible. Once in car mode, the company says it generates downforce using a spoiler and elevator pitch. The newest iteration of the vehicle can reportedly reach top speeds of 124 mph on the road and 155 mph in the air, with a maximum flight range of around 1,000 kilometers. (620 miles).

“The AirCar is a fusion of certified aviation engineering and advanced automotive design—a true dual-mode vehicle that meets rigorous standards in both air and ground performance,” AirCar co-founder Anton Zajac said in a statement.

The company did not immediately respond to Popular Science‘s request for comment, but told The Next Web that it hopes to start shipping to customers as early as 2026, with an estimated price between $800,000 and $1 million. According to The Next Web, the newly announced model includes several noteworthy improvements. It features a 280-horsepower motor—double the power of the previous version. It can also fly longer, drive farther, and switch between modes slightly faster. The first iteration of the AirCar received a Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority after completing 70 hours of “rigorous flight testing,” according to the company. This newest version will also need to receive certification before it can legally take to the skies.

But even if the new and improved AirCar finds buyers, potential owners shouldn’t expect their expensive new toy to soar over rush hour traffic. In car mode, the AirCar can, in theory, operate much like any other road vehicle. Those looking to fly it, however, will first need to drive to an airport and take off from a runway. For now, the AirCar’s flight path is limited to travel between airports. The video below shows the original AirCar making its maiden flight back in 2021.

Making flying cars is much easier said than done

Dreams of functional flying cars date back to the days of Henry Ford in the early 1900s. For now, they remain primarily in the realm of fiction, but that might be changing ever so slightly. Startups like Terrafugia and Moller Skycar have previously demonstrated the ability to transform between car and plane modes, but neither were able to successfully bring their vehicles to a commercial market. Terrafugia actually received a certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration, but it has since reportedly shuttered its US operations after being acquired by the Chinese firm Geely back in 2017. Moller Skycar famously listed its flagship vehicle on eBay that same year—with the caveat that the buyer would not be legally allowed to fly it.

Where there’s significantly more commercial activity currently ongoing is in the closely related area of Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) vehicles. These vehicles have wheels but are intended to be able to lift off into the air without the need for a runway. In practical terms, they are somewhere in between a flying car and a helicopter. The two leading companies in that space, Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation, have already struck deals with airlines in the US and the U.K to transport passengers between airports and helicopter pads. In theory, that would allow time-crunched travellers to bypass traffic on busy streets.

But those use cases are still a far cry from the vision many futurists have of personal flying cars swarming city skies. Many of the obstacles keeping that vision grounded go beyond the technology itself. Current certification processes mean owners of these vehicles would need to acquire a pilot’s license to operate them. Federal and local regulators would also need to radically reimagine traffic logistics and safety rules to accommodate what would essentially be a new dimension of navigation. There’s also the very real concern about what happens if one of these flying cars falls out of the sky. The far more likely scenario is that a handful of airworthy car-plane hybrids may reach the market—but remain confined to use as expensive toys for wealthy enthusiasts.