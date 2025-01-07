Welcome to Woven City: Toyota offers first glimpse at futuristic town

Toyota announced the completion of Phase 1 construction plans for its “Woven City” project at CES 2025 in Las Vegas on Monday. First unveiled in 2020, the futuristic company town is being built near the base of Mount Fuji, and features what Toyota calls an “environmentally conscious and human-centric design aimed at enhancing people’s overall quality of life.”

As Gizmodo explained on Monday, Toyota first debuted its urban planning goals five years ago as many automotive companies publicized intentions to pivot from vehicles to the more nebulous concept of “mobility.” The basis for Toyota’s mobility philosophy mainly focuses on a push towards fleet electrification, eventually combined with autonomous driving software systems and e-commerce partnerships. Seven years’ later, and Toyota’s January 6th update indicates it still intends to stick to the plan through research and collaborations at facilities like Woven City.

Woven City is built on the site of a former Toyota production plant. Credit: Toyota

“Woven City… serves as a test course for Toyota’s transformation into a mobility company,” the automaker said, adding that the new town will help “redefine” the term by “expanding its scope beyond transportation to encompass the movement of people, goods, information, and energy for the benefit of individuals and society.”

Other companies confirmed to be involved in the Woven City experiment are Toyota Group’s WbyT, Daikin Industries, DyDo Drinco, Nissin, UCC Japan Co., and Zoshinkai Holdings. Each company is focused on software logistics, air conditioning, soft drinks, instant noodles, coffee, and education products, respectively.

Woven City will eventually work on rocket production. Credit: Toyota Woven City is meant to expand on Toyota’s ‘mobility’ concept. Credit: Toyota

UCC Japan is “exploring the potential value of coffee through futuristic cafe experiences,” for example, while Nissin will move beyond instant noodles towards “creating and evaluating food environments to inspire new ‘food cultures.’” Additional startups, universities, and research institutions will reportedly also be invited to contribute to Woven City through an accelerator program slated to open this summer.

Only 100 residents, mostly Toyota and WbyT employees, are initially moving into the renovated former site of Toyota’s Higashi-Fuji Plant in Susono City. These “Weavers” (named in reference to Toyota’s initial loom product line) will “share a passion for the ‘expansion of mobility’” along with a dedication to building a “more flourishing society.” An estimated 360 citizens will live in the space at the end of Phase 1. Once completed, Woven City will accommodate around 2,000 total resident Weavers working for “Inventors” (Toyota’s term for companies).

Woven City will accommodate around 2,000 ‘Weaver’ residents after its completion. Credit: Toyota

“Woven City is a test course for mobility where ‘Inventors’ who share a commitment to working ‘for someone other than themselves’ can develop, test, and validate innovative products and services… in the shared pursuit of ‘Well-being for All,’” Toyota explains.

This concept of “mobility” extends not just to land, sea, and air, but space, as well. Part of Monday’s announcement includes mention of a new investment by WbyT in Interstellar Technologies, Inc., intended to “leverage Toyota’s expertise to support the mass production of rockets.”