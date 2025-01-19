How important are updates, actually?

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Do you ignore pop-ups on your phone, computer, and other devices telling you about an update? You’re not alone—they can be a bit overwhelming. At the same time, though, updates are important.

We’ve talked about how to make sure no one is spying on your computer and why antivirus is not enough. I, and most experts, recommend that you also install updates to keep your computer secure and running well. But why? The following is my attempt to explain why updates are so important in plain English so that you can make a more informed decision.

Note that updates generally come with update notes. It’s always worth reading through these notes if you’re unsure whether you want to install an update or not. Often these updates mention a combination of three things: security patches, bug fixes, and new features. Here’s why all of these are important.

The biggest reason not to ignore updates is security patches. All software has bugs, which is just a cutesy name for problems in the code. Some of these bugs can be used to gain access to a computer or files on the computer without permission. Hackers are constantly looking for new bugs to take advantage of; the companies that make software are constantly fixing these bugs. When a bug known to cause security problems is found and fixed this takes the form of a “Security Update.” It is generally a good idea to install such updates as your computer—and the information on it—will be vulnerable if you don’t.

Vulnerabilities are a big deal, especially on devices with access to bank accounts or financial records. Installing an update might seem annoying but I promise you: it’s less annoying than dealing with a hack.

Think of it this way: imagine if you knew that thieves in your area had access to a master key that could open all doors made before 2018. Would you change your locks? Installing a security update is pretty similar, and a lot easier, than doing that.

Bugs don’t just cause security vulnerabilities—they can also cause annoying problems. We’ve all had applications that crash, or run slowly, and it can feel mysterious. This is usually the result of a bug.

Why do bugs sometimes appear out of nowhere? Sometimes this happens because something else changed on your computer. For example: If Microsoft or Apple updates your operating system it might cause problems for the application you’re using, resulting in crashes. In other cases a bug may have been there all along but was just recently noticed.

Updates are the main way the people who make software fix such bugs. Sometimes the update notes will mention a specific bug, which is good to note if it refers to a problem you’ve been having. Sometimes the notes will say something like “general bug fixes”—this is less helpful but generally means the software will crash less.

For most people, the funnest reason to install an update is new features.

Okay, not everyone thinks new features are fun. I, being a gigantic weirdo, love seeing what new features are added to my computers and mobile devices with each operating system update. You don’t need to reach that level of nerdy to appreciate that updates sometimes offer useful new tools. You might not like all of them—I, personally, could do without the current trend of bundling AI tools with everything before they’re ready. But the fact remains that if you want the latest features on your device you’re going to need to install updates.

I could go on about the reasons to update software and operating systems. For example: Sometimes, to get the latest version of a particular application, you need to already be using the latest operating system. For the most part, though, the main three reasons for installing an update are security, stability, and new features. So please update and stop ignoring those reminders.