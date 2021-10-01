We live in a day and age when the clutter in our digital space can be as disruptive as that which exists in our physical homes and rooms. Luckily, there are technologies to address these concerns. With Apple releasing a bunch of new devices as of recent, a lot of us will be replacing our old phones and tablets, and we will want to go through our data to make sure we’re only transferring media that we really want to save.

Enter the Smart Cleaner for iOS, a lifetime subscription to which you can get for just $23.99 (reg. $149) with code VIP40 at checkout. This is the #1 iOS cleaning app and it helps you delete repetetive photos and videos, organize contacts, and save battery life. It’s earned a 4.5/5 star rating on the App Store with over 30 million downloads!

Getting more specific, once you log into Smart Cleaner and prompt it to begin clearing out your phone, it will take a number of steps to create space immediately. Smart Cleaner searches and deletes screenshots, similar photos, live photos, photo bursts, and videos that you don’t want. It will merge, back up, and remove identical contacts with great speed, and it can help protect your privacy by storing photos in secret albums, hiding contacts in special folders, and offering a private browser.

A cluttered mind is a stressed mind, and that is especially true for when we are looking at our phones, tablets, and computers. The next time you need to throw on some music, and get some work done — don’t let something as avoidable as your storage being full get in the way of a productive day.

Grab a lifetime subscription to Smart Cleaner for iOS for just $23.99 (reg. $149) with code VIP40 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.