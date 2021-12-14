16 sleep products on sale for an extra 20 percent off this Green Monday

If you’re stumped as to what to give to your loved ones (or maybe even yourself) this Christmas, here’s a quick hack: Give them the gift of better sleep. The sleep industry isn’t an $84.9 billion industry for no reason. Everyone and their mother wants to sleep like a baby, and luckily, the market is swimming with products that can help them achieve that.

Here are 16 options for you to choose from, all on sale this Green Monday for an extra 20 percent with code GREEN20.

You can sleep comfortably at the end of every tiring day with this down alternative comforter. It’s hypoallergenic for breathability and it features a reversible design that lets you “make the bed” in a snap. Usually retailing for $59, you can get it on sale for $31.19 with code GREEN20.

This set of silk pillowcases not only helps in giving you a comfortable sleeping experience but also keeps your skin and hair healthy by helping retain the skin’s moisture and reducing bed head and split ends. Formerly $49, it’s on sale for $23.99 with code GREEN20.

Equipped with a 2-stage core and surface cooling tech, this mattress can help you get rid of night sweats by keeping you cool all night long. It also features gel memory foam that delivers a “GhostHug” feeling for enhanced coziness. It typically retails for $2545, but you can get it on sale for $1514.99 with code GREEN20.

Touted as the world’s first 8-in-1 technology pillow, this cooling pillow has built-in dual armrests for the ultimate comfort and an ice-cool cover so you won’t overheat. It’s also designed with carbon bamboo charcoal that eliminates odors, absorbs excess moisture, and regulates temperature. It normally goes for $99, but you can get it for $36.79 with code GREEN20.

Made from 100 percent bamboo viscose, this sheet set provides unbelievable softness while remaining hypoallergenic. With a slight sateen-like look, it becomes more “flat” every time you wash it. It’s usually $136, you can get it for just $75.99 with code GREEN20.

This adjustable mouthpiece opens your airway to improve breathing, getting rid of snoring altogether. It’s developed with medical-grade, FDA-cleared, hypoallergenic materials that have been subjected to strict biocompatibility and toxicology testing and production guidelines for your safety. Normally $99, you can grab it on sale for $51.96 with code GREEN20.

Constructed with a proprietary blend of ultra-fine microfiber and moisture-absorbing CoolMax fabric, this sheet set is capable of pulling moisture away from the skin and keeping your body cooler and drier. The set is formerly $119, but it’s on sale for $33.99 with code GREEN20.

These fiber pillows are crafted with plush gel fiber for maximum comfort for any resting position. They’re encased in a 250-thread count cover and filled with a soft-down alternative. Grab a 2-pack for $47.19 (MSRP $69) with code GREEN20.

Soft, wrinkle-resistant, and antimicrobial, these 1000 thread-count cotton sheets provide enhanced freshness night after night. Originally $79, you can get it for $60.79 with code GREEN20.

Ideal for side sleepers, this pillow features a unique U-shape design to alleviate neck pain and promote spinal alignment. It also conforms to your head and neck to give them the support they need. It normally goes for $134, but you can get it for $84.79 with code GREEN20.

This sleep mask is capable of detecting your snoring and even records it for you. When it senses that you’re snoring, it emits a gentle buzz to cue you to roll over without waking you up. Typically $199, get it for $75.99 with code GREEN20.

Created to enhance comfort, performance, and healthy restoration, these sheets allow you to wake up refreshed every morning. They’re made with skin-soothing aloe vera to keep your skin soft and hydrated, and it’s infused with lavender to calm and soothe you at night. Grab the set on sale for $34.39 (MSRP $99) with code GREEN20.

This 15-pound weighted blanket delivers a pressure sensation called Deep Touch Therapy to facilitate a more restful sleep and induce calmness. It can also alleviate symptoms like insomnia, restless leg syndrome, PTSD, depression, and more. Normally $129, it’s on sale for $65.59 with code GREEN20.

This bundle features a mattress that contours to your body and ensures your spine isn’t compressed at any time when you’re lying down. With coils built-in, it prevents you from “sinking” into the mattress and adds a subtle bounce. Formerly retailing for $1281, you can get it for $775.19 with code GREEN20.

This sleep improvement bundle helps you get the best sleep of your life with its on-demand cooling, warming, and sweat drying. Thanks to its biorhythm sleep technology, it allows for automated smart temperature control for each hour of the night. Get it for just $319.99 (MSRP $619) with code GREEN20.

Crafted out of minimally processed 100 percent wool, this pillow offers a luxurious shuteye every night. It’s also firm and dense enough to provide the perfect firmness for superior neck, head, and shoulder support. Typically $150, you can get it on sale for $55.99 with code GREEN20.

Prices subject to change.