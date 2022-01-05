Learn something new in 2022 with these $20 course bundles

There’s nothing like the promise of the New Year that inspires you to dabble in something new. With a fresh slate of 365 days ahead of you, you have all the time in the world to make new friends, start a new hobby, build a new routine, or start a new job. You can also take the new year as an opportunity to learn something new, whether for professional or personal growth purposes.

To help you on that front, here are 21 courses on sale, all available for $20, to help you kickstart your 2022 learning journey.

Excel does not only help you organize and analyze your data, it can also make your professional life easier by automating your time-consuming tasks. This 45-hour bundle will teach you how. It’s usually $1,600, but you can get it for $20 for a limited time.

Ethical hackers are in demand at the moment as they’re capable of fighting back against entities that attempt data breaches and other cyber attacks. This bundle packs 161 hours of training to help you become one in no time. Normally $1,649, it’s on sale for $20.

From Agile to PMP, Scrum to Six Sigma, this 120-hour course package leaves no stone unturned when it comes to grooming you to become an efficient project manager. It usually retails for $2,699, but you can get it on sale for $20.

Begin your foray into coding with this comprehensive bundle that boasts 120 hours of expert-led instruction of today’s top programming languages, including HTML, JavaScript, and Ruby. Normally $2,300, it’s on sale for $20.

Learn ethical hacking straight from the pros with this bundle that features 18 courses on Python 3, Complete NMAP, and more, taking your ethical hacking know-how to the next level. It’s formerly $3,284, but you can get it for $20 for a limited time.

Python has just been named the world’s most popular programming language, and it’s all thanks to its versatility and ease of use. This bundle will familiarize you with the language and take you from beginner to advanced level Python programmer. Originally $2,585, it’s on sale for $20.

A digital artist worth their salt has a fundamental understanding of Adobe’s suite of programs. With this bundle, you’ll get to explore Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and more. Normally $2,400, it’s on sale for $20.

Don’t just know what an NFT is—learn how to create one, too. This beginner-friendly bundle is designed to demystify non-fungible tokens and teach you how to register and own your art. Usually $199, grab it on sale for $20.

Playing with crypto is fun and lucrative, but how about creating your own digital currency? This bundle is designed to teach you just that with hours of training on blockchain. Usually $1,200, it’s on sale for $20.

With 75 hours of expert-led training on CompTIA Security, CSA, CCNA, and CCNP, this course package is designed to groom you into an in-demand tech professional. Get it on sale for only $20 (MSRP $1,600).

Designed to give you a fundamental understanding of computer science, this 11-part bundle lets you explore Java, C++, Ruby on Rails, and other courses relevant to forging a successful career in IT. It’s originally $2,200, but you can get it on sale for $20.

Learn why Python became one of the world’s most well-loved programming languages with this bundle that offers 91 hours of instruction on all things Python. Normally $2,000, score it for $20 for a limited time.

Beef up your knowledge on machine learning and artificial intelligence with this 79-hour course package that sends you on a deep dive into one of the most exciting technologies of our time. Usually $2,388, you can snag it on sale for $20.

Make your life as a programmer easier with this bundle that is centered on elevating your productivity by automating tasks with Bash Shell scripting, initializing projects with Git, and more. Usually $1,600, it’s on sale for $20.

JavaScript remains to be one of the most popular programming languages, and with this bundle, you’ll get to build your expertise on it from the ground up. It’s typically $1,600, but it’s $20 for a limited time.

This jam-packed bundle contains all you need to know to become a content cybersecurity analyst. It features courses on ethical hacking, social engineering, penetration testing, and more. Get it on sale for only $20 (MSRP $1,200).

Get your hands dirty with hardware with the help of this bundle that touches on circuit design and building your own circuit boards. It packs 19 hands-on courses on electronics, 3D simulation, Arduino, and so much more. It typically goes for $1,881, but you can get it for $20 for a limited time.

There’s no need to go back to university for a comprehensive computer science education. This 9-pronged bundle does the trick with its 86 hours of content on data science, cloud architecture, Java, and more. It’s usually $1,800, but you can grab it for only $20.

Many businesses rely on Microsoft Azure for cloud computing and storage solutions. This bundle helps you work your way to becoming a respected Azure administrator with 58 hours of training and practice tests designed for acing the certification exams. Formerly $1,800, you can get it for just $20.

Cybersecurity professionals need CompTIA certifications to succeed in the field, and this course is specifically created to help you prep for certification exams and pass them with flying colors. It’s originally $1,200, but you can get it on sale for $20.

If you want to know how things work beyond software, this bundle is designed to let you explore both hardware and programming through 9 courses focused on Raspberry Pi and Arduino. Normally $1,800, it’s on sale for $20 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.