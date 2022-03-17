Just like you won’t let a medical professional treat you without first making sure that they indeed hold a medical license and aren’t just some quack, companies don’t simply hire cybersecurity professionals who claim to possess legitimate cybersecurity knowledge and skills. When it comes to hiring, those who can show certifications are ahead of the pack, since certifications are industry-recognized proof that they have the technical skillset to perform the job they will be hired to do.

And when it comes to certifications in the cybersecurity field, no association is more respected than CompTIA. Being in possession of CompTIA certifications simply means that you are qualified for the job.

To the uninitiated, the Computing Technology Industry Association or CompTIA is a non-profit organization that issues certifications to IT professionals. Their goal is to ensure that these professionals have the skills to drive innovation in the information technology space.

With courses instructed by Total Seminars, Integrity Training, and Oak Academy—learning platforms known for providing top-tier tech education—this 6-part bundle packs six preparatory courses on a variety of CompTIA exams, including PT0-001, CS0-001, and SY0-501. Through these courses, all of which boast a rating of upwards of 4.2 out of 5 stars, you’ll get the chance to hone your cybersecurity skills and learn things like discovering code vulnerabilities, securing corporate environments, risk management, and more.

In addition to theory-based training, you’ll get to test your knowledge and newfound skills by taking exam simulations, which are based on actual CompTIA exams. This way, you can take the tests with full confidence knowing that you have prepared well. The best part is you can learn at your own pace and at your own time, so you won’t feel pressured on your exam preps.



