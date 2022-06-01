10 Father’s Day gifts on sale for the dad who lives an active lifestyle

With Father’s Day on the horizon, it’s smart to get your shopping done sooner rather than later so you’re not scrambling around last minute. Show your pops that you love and care about him with a thoughtful gift that can easily fit into his active lifestyle. We’ve rounded up 10 gifts for all the active dads out there who enjoy exercising, playing golf, and more. They will surely appreciate at least one or two items on this list. Bonus: most of these items are price-dropped for until June 19th, so don’t wait too long!

This IP67-rated waterproof smartwatch is equipped with 14 essential features to keep Dad on track. Some include answering/making calls, sleep monitoring, stopwatch, health monitoring, remote camera shutter, and much more. Plus, it will feel nice and comfortable as its band is made from soft, flexible silicone. Usually $159, you can snag this watch on sale for $44.99 today.

This at-home compression therapy leg device combines a massage and heat function to help relieve leg pain. With 3 pressure levels and 3 heat levels, your dad be sure to find the right combo that works for him. It also helps increase blood flow and decrease inflammation. It normally goes for $189 but you can get it on sale for $129.99.

Dad loves his golf, so show the love you have for him by gifting him with this at-home golf simulator, rated 4/5 stars on Amazon. Now he can practice his swing and more no matter what the weather has in store. He can have the whole family join in via multiplayer mode or play by himself. It normally costs $249, but you can score it on sale for $189.99 for a limited time.

Golf + beer = a ton of fun. Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, PutterBall is a great time for everyone, including those who don’t even play golf because it’s easy and entertaining! You’ll get a portable turf board, two mini golf putters (31″ each), two golf balls, and 12 turf hole covers. Formerly $189, it’s on sale for $179.95.

Your pops works hard and is always complaining about that crick in his neck or pain around his shoulders. Help him relieve the pain and discomfort with this portable massage gun that operates quietly and is equipped with three speed levels. It easily provides a maximum of 27 pounds of powerful percussion massage and thanks to its ergonomic design, it’s comfortable to use. Get it today for $105.

Surprise your dad with this cooler than cool camera drone bundle! Its front camera (4K wide-angle) and bottom camera (720p) will help him capture all the beauty of the great outdoors and more. Features include altitude hold mode, real-time FPV, headless mode, one-key automatic return, Wi-Fi connectivity, and much more. Originally priced at $398, you can get it while it’s on sale for $159.99 for a limited time.

Tell Dad he doesn’t have to push around a lawn mower ever again because this robot lawn mower can do all the work itself. It covers up to 1,600sqm, is equipped with Adaptive Terrain Control™, advanced mowing patterns, an anti-theft system, Smart app control, and four pivot razor blades for precise cutting. Best of all, it emits 0-percent emissions so it’s eco-friendly! Normally priced at $1867, you can score this mower while it’s on sale for $1299.

No more neck pain thanks to this TENS neck massager that uses gentle electric impulses that move through the skin. This device has three modes and 15 intensity levels as well as a 107°F heating function for soothing relief. Plus, it’s cordless and lasts for one month on a single charge! Usually priced at $199, this massager is on sale today for $39.99.

This putt trainer will help your dad improve his aim and pace out on the green. What’s cool is that it auto-returns good putts, rejects missed putts, and holds perfect putts. It’s small enough to fold up and fit inside of any golf bag. Score it on sale for only $24.99 (MSRP $43).

BasketPong is fun for the entire family as its great for all ages, can be played outside, and is quick and easy to set up. It comes with 12 buckets, two basketballs (7″ DIA each), and a carrying bag for storage. Usually priced at $150, you can snag this game while it’s on sale for $129.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.