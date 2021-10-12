Drones are a great tool for exploring the world from a different perspective. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a professional videographer or simply a hobbyist. A drone can take you to the skies and let you observe and capture your environment in a whole new way without requiring you to actually be off the ground. And while to some, they may seem like toys, a high-quality drone can make a world of difference between a lackluster film project and an incredibly engaging one.

If your goal is to capture a unique view of the world, investing in a quadcopter is a no-brainer. You can start by picking up the 4K Dual Camera Pro GPS Drone, which is equipped with an HD camera for high-resolution images, one-key takeoff and landing, EIS, and a smattering of other features. For a limited time, it’s on sale for 74 percent off.

Make your videos far more interesting with this drone that’s capable of taking the most amazing aerial footage and imagery. Completely remote-controlled, it’s fitted with a mechanical 3-axis gimbal for stable shots and accurate footage capturing. It has a remote distance of 1,200m, allowing you to capture wide aerial shots with ease.

Check it out:

With the built-in HD camera, you can capture 4K resolution content. It even has a video-following feature that tracks your movement wherever you want to shoot, and GPS capability that keeps track of your location for pinpoint accuracy. What’s more, it has intuitive controls, so that even beginners will have no problem tinkering with it, as well as one key takeoff feature and landing for easier handling when speed is required.

On any given day, the 4K Dual Camera Pro GPS Drone will set you back $272, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for only $69.95. That’s a savings of 74 percent.

Prices subject to change.