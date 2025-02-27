Why can some people wiggle their ears?

About one in five people can wiggle their ears—while the rest watch in non-wiggly envy. But what makes this skill possible for some and impossible for others?

Ear movement is controlled by the auricular muscles—three muscles that connect the outer ear (or ‘auricle’) to the skull and scalp. Each muscle is responsible for a different movement: the anterior auricular muscle pulls the ear forward, the superior auricular muscle lifts it slightly, and the posterior auricular muscle pulls it backward. Together, these movements create what we recognize as ear wiggling.

While everyone has auricular muscles, only a small number of people can consciously flex these muscles to wiggle their ears. But why?

The ability to wiggle your ears may seem like a hereditary trait, but it’s not that simple. A 1949 study found that while most ear wigglers had at least one parent who could do the same, five out of 24 cases showed that both parents lacked the trait. This suggests that ear wiggling doesn’t follow the regular dominant inheritance pattern seen in traits like tongue rolling, freckles, or brown eyes. If it were truly dominant, we’d expect it to be much more common. So, if genetics isn’t the full answer, what’s behind this intriguing ability?

It comes down to the way our brains are wired. Some of the brain’s neural pathways are naturally under conscious control, while others aren’t. We know that auricular muscles are controlled by the facial nerve. But in most people, the neural pathway governing ear wiggling is not under conscious control, making the action impossible.

A small 1995 study of 204 men and 238 women suggests that gender may influence ear wiggling ability. In the study, approximately 22% of participants were able to move one ear, while about 18% could move both ears simultaneously. Significantly more men than women were able to move both ears at the same time. To date, no further research has been conducted on this topic.

You might be wondering if the ability to wiggle your ears offers any special advantage. For animals like dogs, cats, and monkeys, ear movement helps track sounds, which is crucial for detecting predators or prey. But over millions of years, humans evolved to rely less on hearing for survival. As a result, the auricular muscles became weaker and are now considered a vestigial feature—an evolutionary leftover that’s no longer necessary but hasn’t completely disappeared.

Despite its seemingly trivial nature, ear wiggling could offer real benefits. Neuroscientist Jerome Maller from Monash University in Australia believes that ear wiggling could be used to improve recovery after stroke or traumatic brain injuries.

This ties into the concept of neuroplasticity—the brain’s ability to form and reorganize synaptic connections, especially in response to learning, experience, or following injury. Because ear wiggling involves a deep level of thought, it can promote neuroplasticity more effectively than simple, repetitive movements, Maller wrote in a paper published in the journal Medical Hypotheses. So practicing ear wiggling may help repair or regrow damaged brain pathways.

Although the mechanism behind ear wiggling is complex, “it is possible for potentially anyone to learn how to wiggle their ears because the necessary muscles and nerves are already in place,” Maller wrote. “There are many anecdotal reports of people being able to teach themselves the skill by practicing in a mirror.”

Right now, Maller’s theory remains a hypothesis. But if proven true, ear wiggling could become a novel tool in rehabilitation for those recovering from brain injuries. Maybe, ear wiggling is more than just a quirky party trick.

