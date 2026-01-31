February stargazing: A planet parade comes to town

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

February 1 Full Snow Moon February 8 Alpha Centaurids Meteor Shower Predicted Peak February 28 Six Planets in Alignment All Month and Year Possible Auroras

February: it’s a short month, and it’s also relatively short on stargazing highlights. Still, patient stargazers will be rewarded with a memorable planetary alignment. And for those readers joining us from the Southern Hemisphere, there’s also the Alpha Centaurids meteor shower to look forward to.

February 1: Full Snow Moon

This month’s full moon falls on the very first day of the month, which means we were only one day away from one of the rarest lunar phenomena: a month with no full moon at all! This can only happen in February—since it’s the only month shorter than a full lunar cycle—and last happened in 2018. There’s no agreed-upon name for this phenomenon, but since it’s the opposite of a blue moon—the second full moon in a month with two full moons—we rather like black moon.

But anyway, there is a full moon this month, and appropriately enough, it’s called the Snow Moon, a name that will resonate with a whole lot of people in North America right now. As per the Farmer’s Almanac, the Snow Moon will creep into the winter sky at 5:09 p.m. EST on February 1, casting its pale light over the frozen landscape.

February 8: Alpha Centaurids Meteor Shower Predicted Peak

The only meteors on offer this month are the Alpha Centaurids, which are predicted to peak on February 8. Unfortunately for those of us in the frozen north, it’s the Southern Hemisphere that’ll get the best view of these meteors. That’s because from north of the equator, the radiant point (the point from which the meteors appear to originate) never rises above the horizon. Still, that’s not to say that you won’t get lucky, but we don’t recommend waiting out in the cold all night for a glimpse of a shooting star if you are not below the equator where summer is in full force.

February 28: Six Planets in Alignment

While the full moon fell on the first day of February, stargazers will have to wait until the very last day of the month for a genuine celestial highlight. But it’s one that’s worth waiting for: six planets in alignment! Four of the planets will be visible to the naked eye: gleaming Venus, fleeting Mercury, resplendent Saturn and, of course, big ol’ Jupiter. The remaining participants—distant cousins Neptune and Uranus—will be able to join the party via binoculars or a small telescope.

The planets will be strung low over the horizon about one hour after sunset, starting with Mercury in the west, hovering in the constellation Pisces. Venus will be visible nearby, with Saturn and Neptune clustered above. Jupiter will be visible just to the right of the moon, and Uranus will sit about halfway between Jupiter and the cluster of other planets, at the same elevation as the former.

All Month and Year

There’s one other sight that might await those looking to the sky this month—and, indeed, for the rest of 2026. This year promises to be a banner year for the auroras borealis and australis. As per Time and Date, the reason lies with a solar phenomenon known as the coronal hole, when the sun’s magnetic field allows large amounts of plasma to escape into the solar system. There’s also a relatively high chance of coronal mass ejections, the powerful geomagnetic storms that can bathe much of the world’s night sky in ghostly light in the right conditions.

Anyway, remember that you’ll get the best experience if you get away from any sources of light pollution, let your eyes acclimatize to the darkness, and check out our stargazing tips before heading off into the night.

Until next month!