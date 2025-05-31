June skygazing: A strawberry moon, the summer solstice… and Asteroid Day!

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

June 1 Crescent Moon Visible Between Mars and Regulus June 11 Full Strawberry Moon Mid June Mercury Shows Off June 16-18 The Red Planet Meets the Blue Heart of Leo June 20 Summer Solstice June 30 International Asteroid Day

While the relatively short nights of summer mean less dark skies for stargazing, this month should still provide plenty to occupy those of us given to looking to the sky. June will feature several opportunities to see Mars and the moon in close proximity to Regulus, the iconic blue star(s) that shine from the heart of Leo, along with two weeks’ worth of excellent opportunities for observing Mercury. And did you know that June 30 is International Asteroid Day?

June 1– Crescent Moon Visible Between Mars and Regulus

The first evening of June will find the crescent moon sitting squarely between Mars and Regulus, the brightest member of the constellation Leo. Interesting fact: while it looks like a single object, the blue “star” we see as Regulus isn’t just one star. It’s actually four. The largest and brightest, Regulus A, is significantly hotter than our sun and way, way brighter than our sun, and is believed to be in a binary orbit with a much smaller object. This object is most likely a white dwarf, but it has never been observed directly. The other two stars–Regulus B and C–are also dwarf stars, and are also locked in a binary orbit.

Anyway, keep Regulus in mind, because we’ll be returning to it later in the month.

June 11– Full Strawberry Moon

This month, the moon will reach peak illumination in the early hours of June 11. If you’re on EDT, the full moon will be at 3:44 a.m. This month’s moon is called the Strawberry Moon, and of all the lovely names for the full moon, June’s might just be the prettiest. The name refers to the berries that ripen as the summer solstice approaches, not the color of the moon itself, which will remain resolutely silver. Several Native American languages use this term, including Ojibwe, Oneida, and the Mahican dialect of the Stockbridge-Munsee band of Wisconsin. Other languages have similarly poetic names: in the Catawba language it’s the “River Moon” and in Cherokee it’s “They Are Arriving/Plants in Garden are Sprouting Month”, while in Seneca and Tunica it’s simply the “Summer Moon.”

Mid-June– Mercury Shows Off

Our solar system’s innermost planet can be difficult to observe—it’s small, dim, and a lot of the time, it simply gets lost in the glare of the sun. However, this month marks one of the regular periods when Mercury appears far enough removed from the sun to be visible to the naked eye.

Throughout June, Mercury will approach its maximum eastern elongation,the point at which it appears furthest east of the sun. Unfortunately, its magnitude—i.e. its apparent brightness—will decline over the course of the month, and by the time it hits maximum elongation in early July, it’ll be dim enough that you might struggle to spot it without the aid of a telescope or some binoculars.

This means that mid-June will offer the best balance of elongation and magnitude. As per the ever indispensable Farmer’s Almanac, Mercury should be visible between 9:00 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. local time, low in the sky to the west-northwest. On June 26, it’ll peek out from slightly below and to the left of the crescent moon.

June 16-18– The Red Planet Meets the Blue Heart of Leo

So, another thing about Regulus: it sits close to the plane of the solar system, which means that it is often seen in close proximity to the moon and the planets.

This month brings one such occasion: for the nights of June 16, 17, and 18, Regulus will appear right next to Mars. The proximity of the Red Planet and the blazing blue heart of the constellation Leo should make for a pretty spectacular celestial juxtaposition.

June 20– The Summer Solstice

In the Northern Hemisphere, June 20 is the day on which the sun is highest in the sky, aka the summer solstice! This is the day on which the North Pole is tilted most directly toward the sun, bringing 24-hour daylight to the Arctic Circle and the longest day of the year to the rest of the Northern Hemisphere. Summer is here, y’all!

June 30– International Asteroid Day

June 30 marks the anniversary of the Tunguska Event, a frankly terrifying asteroid strike that remains the largest asteroid impact event in recorded history. On June 30, 1908, an asteroid estimated to be about 160 to 200 feet wide exploded several miles above the surface of a remote area of Siberia. The force of the detonation is estimated to be comparable to between 3 and 50 megatons of TNT, and registered on seismographs around the world. For comparison, the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki had yields of 0.015 and 0.021 megatons, respectively.) The resultant shockwave flattened an estimated 80 million trees over an area of 830 square miles and broke windows hundreds of miles away.

In 2014, a group of scientists proposed that June 30 be designated International Asteroid Day. The UN adopted the idea two years later. The day recognizes the potentially calamitous effect of asteroid impacts—what might have happened had the Tunguska asteroid hit a city instead of a barren part of Siberia doesn’t really bear thinking about—and to raise awareness about the importance of asteroid-tracking endeavors.

Anyway, hopefully June’s stargazing endeavors won’t reveal any terrifying asteroids hurtling toward us. Whatever you’re setting your sights on, though, you’ll get the best experience if you get away from any sources of light pollution—and you make sure to check out our stargazing tips before you head off into the darkness.

Until next month!