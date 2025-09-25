12 astonishing images from the 2025 Astrophotography Prize Photographer of the Year

Photographer Ani Shastri of the United States received the top honors for Deep Field Squid Nebula (Ou4), a stunning image of a nebula about six times the size of the full moon. The judging panel featured 20 astrophotographers from eight countries: the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia.
The judges praised the winning images for their artistry and precision. Alyssa Pagan from the Space Telescope Science Institute admired the framing and depth of the overall winning Squid Nebula, likening it to a ‘“Tornado in space.’” Solar specialist Martin Lewis described the sunspot image as, “a lovely composition with a real feeling of pure energy and movement.”
Check out these dazzling images below. (Click to expand images to full screen.)
Winner
Runner Up
2025 Celestron Prize Winner
Category Winners and Honorable Mentions
Deep Space
Solar System
Remote Imaging
Astro Landscape
